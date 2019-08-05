The Miami Beach Pop Festival Announces Daily Lineups

The Miami Beach Pop Festival is excited to announce daily lineups for the inaugural event, set for November 8-10, 2019. The festival will be held on the shore of South Beach between 5th and 10th Streets, adjacent to the beachfront Lummus Park and the iconic Ocean Drive.

Miami Beach Pop celebrates its home by reflecting the city's extraordinary cultural diversity with a groundbreaking selection of artists, many playing Miami Beach for the first time, spanning an incredibly wide range of genres and cultural backgrounds. Each day has been programmed to reflect the unprecedented diversity of the event, the first of its kind on the sand of South Beach. Friday, November 8th will begin with a very special opening ceremony to celebrate the first chapter of the festival's history, that will set the stage for a monumental day, featuring Jack Johnson for his only scheduled North American performance of 2019, Juanes, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Jessie Reyez, Bomba Estereo, Margo Price, Two Feet, DJ Windows 98 (Win Butler of Arcade Fire), Magic City Hippies, Roosevelt Collier, Spam Allstars, and the Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble. The inaugural day will also include the All-Star Celebration of Bob Marley Feat. Stephen Marley & Very Special Guests, a cross-genre salute to the music and spirit of Bob Marley's legacy, which will include many surprises.

Saturday, November 9th will see Daddy Yankee in a rare festival appearance, topping a star-studded bill that also features Kygo for his first Miami performance in over three years, Maggie Rogers, The Roots, T-Pain, Natti Natasha, Brytiago, Chelsea Cutler, Kim Petras, Monsieur Perine, Magic Giant, The Hip Abduction, Reignwolf, Steven A. Clark, Afrobeta, Richie Hell, and Zander, along with the eagerly anticipated Sol Jam Feat. Nile Rodgers & Very Special Guests: a superstar collaboration with surprise appearances led by the legend Nile Rodgers himself, reimagining classic and beloved songs performed in an intimate, one-in-a-lifetime, after-dark setting. The Sol Jam will be produced by longtime Bonnaroo Superjam producer and Miami Beach Pop Co-Founder, Paul Peck. Saturday will also feature a special performance from the University of Miami's Frost School of Music American Music Ensemble with Ben Folds.

Sunday, November 10th will be headlined by Chance the Rapper, along with The Raconteurs for Jack White's second-ever performance in Miami, Leon Bridges, Sean Paul, Quinn XCII, Gryffin, Lali, Rauw Alejandro, Cimafunk, Ashe, Dividalo, Faith Unity Gospel Service, and the Fienberg Fisher K-8 Rock Ensemble.

"Our intention is to create the most culturally diverse festival that the world has ever seen," says Festival Co-Founder Paul Peck. "In this time of increased division, it's essential to remember that what unites us as humans far outweighs anything that could ever divide us. Miami Beach Pop is a celebration of diversity and connection, and there could be no better setting than this beautiful city that exemplifies vibrant culture. This Festival is an important reminder of all that we share as humans - those wonderful moments in life that inspire and connect us all. We may speak different languages, but we all move to the same rhythms and share the same spirit."

Miami Beach Pop aims to connect artists and fans through shared moments of inspiration and is proud to present a showcase of musicians that champion positivity and connection. The festival will be the only North American performance of 2019 for Jack Johnson, an industry trailblazer for eco-conscious initiatives and practices within live music and beyond. Chance the Rapper, a champion of activism within public schools and mental health causes, will celebrate his acclaimed new album, THE BIG DAY. Daddy Yankee's track record of global smash hits has reached a new peak with "Con Calma," crossing over to Latin and American pop fans alike. Global superstar and legendary Latin artist Juanes, performing in his hometown for Miami Beach Pop, has just been named the 2019 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, recognized for his own art as well as his activism and philanthropy.

The complete Miami Beach Pop Festival 2019 lineup is below:

MIAMI BEACH POP FESTIVAL DAILY LINEUPS:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Jack Johnson

Juanes

Nile Rodgers and Chic

Jessie Reyez

Bomba Estereo

Margo Price

Two Feet

DJ Windows 98 (Win Butler of Arcade Fire)

Magic City Hippies

Roosevelt Collier

Spam Allstars

Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble

All Star Celebration of Bob Marley

Feat. Stephen Marley & Very Special Guests

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Daddy Yankee

Kygo

Maggie Rogers

The Roots

T-Pain

Natti Natasha

Brytiago

Chelsea Cutler

Kim Petras

Monsieur Perine

Magic Giant

The Hip Abduction

Reignwolf

Steven A. Clark

Afrobeta

Richie Hell

Zander

Sol Jam

Feat. Nile Rodgers & Very Special Guests

Frost School of Music American Music Ensemble with Ben Folds

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Chance the Rapper

The Raconteurs

Leon Bridges

Sean Paul

Quinn XCII

Gryffin

Lali

Rauw Alejandro

Cimafunk

Ashe

Dividalo

Faith Unity Gospel Service

Fienberg Fisher K-8 Rock Ensemble

For additional details, ticket information, and more, please visit www.MiamiBeachPop.com.

Single day tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 9th at 10AM EST. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, August 5that 10AM EST through Thursday, August 8th at 10PM EST. 3-Day General Admission and 3-Day VIP tickets are on sale now exclusively at www.MiamiBeachPop.com. Re-entry will be permitted for three-day passholders to explore the vibrant local neighborhood of Miami Beach. In appreciation of the local community, Miami Beach residents are eligible to receive a 20% discount on General Admission tickets. Eventbrite is the official ticketing platform of Miami Beach Pop Festival. For more information about presale registration, ticketing, VIP offerings, and payment plans for Miami Beach Pop, please visit:www.MiamiBeachPop.com.

Culinary Host Michael Schwartz, a James Beard award-winning chef-restaurateur, will curate the culinary lineup at Miami Beach Pop Festival with a nod to the city's cross-cultural cuisine. Known for a fresh, simple, seasonal ingredient-focused approach, Schwartz's flagship location Michael's Genuine Food & Drink has been beloved by locals and visitors alike since 2007, and now joins The Genuine Hospitality Group's other restaurants, including growing pizzeria brand Harry's Pizzeria and Genuine Pizza. Schwartz will work collaboratively with Miami Beach Pop to select iconic local staples that represent Miami's delicious, diverse world of cuisine.

The vibrant three-day experience of Miami Beach Pop will spotlight sustainable event practices and provide attendees with the knowledge and tools to embrace a more eco-friendly lifestyle. South Florida is one of the most fragile, ecologically sensitive, and environmentally significant regions on our planet. The Festival is committed to working collaboratively with the City of Miami Beach, a global leader in efforts to mitigate the effects of sea level rise, through a comprehensive range of programs. Miami Beach Pop aims to eliminate single-use plastic from the festival through the sale of canned water, and with a reusable cup rental program alongside free water refill stations. Miami Beach Pop is a member of the BYOBottle campaign, an initiative led by headlining artist Jack Johnson. BYOBottle actively encourages festival attendees to bring reusable water bottles in another effort to reduce plastic waste, and provides water refill stations backstage for artists and at front of house for touring personnel. Food, beverage, and merchandise vendors at Miami Beach Pop will be held accountable by organizers to provide only recyclable or biodegradable utensils and related items. Additionally, the festival is dedicated to caring for our oceanfront home on the shore of Miami Beach. A volunteer program in partnership with Clean Vibes will activate cleanup efforts of the beach before, during, and after the festival. Miami Beach Pop has proudly announced a financial commitment that one dollar per ticket per day will be donated to local non-profit organizations that focus on sustainability education and change. Miami Beach Pop will provide attendees with the knowledge and tools to improve their own eco-conscious practices with the festival's ECOasis, featuring a variety of local organizations that care for different aspects of our environment.

Attendees of Miami Beach Pop can indulge in a vacation or staycation with an immersive experience at one of the historic, art deco hotels along Ocean Drive, just steps away from the festival site. Hotel packages, including lodging and event tickets, can be purchased at www.MiamiBeachPop.com. Miami Beach Pop will provide attendees with a detailed travel and transportation plan, encouraging ridesharing and public transport to reduce the festival's carbon footprint, designed collaboratively alongside the City of Miami Beach to ensure a comfortable and safe experience for all festival guests and local residents.

For additional information regarding festival logistics, directions, and frequently asked questions, please visit: www.MiamiBeachPop.com.





