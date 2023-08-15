The Menzingers Announce 7th Studio Album 'Some Of It Was True

Their seventh studio album, Some Of It Was True, is due for release on October 13th.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

More than 15 years in, treasured Philadelphia punk rockers The Menzingers have cemented a multi-decade reputation as road warriors with an unbeatable catalog. Today they expand their impressive repertoire with the announcement of their seventh studio album, Some Of It Was True, due for release on October 13th via Epitaph Records. Pre-order it HERE 

Vocalist and guitarist Greg Barnett reveals, “Written over the last two and a half years in hotels, backstages, basements, and rehearsal rooms and recorded during a life-changing retreat down south, ‘Some Of It Was True’ is the most realized version of what we set out to do when we started this band 17 years ago—have fun and be ourselves.” 

The band also shares the record’s lead single and accompanying music video, “Hope Is A Dangerous Little Thing” that balances confessional lyrics with an anthemic edge.  

Four years since the release of 2019’s Hello Exile, the Menzingers presented an EP of acoustic reworks (From Exile, 2020) that saw the band “flex their creative muscles and make the most of their time away from each other in quarantine” according to Chorus.FM. Subsequently, Gregor Barnett’s solo record Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave (2022) was praised by Kerrang! for its “clear-eyed songwriting never wavers.” This was around the time when Some Of It Was True started to come together. 

Joined by Grammy-nominated producer Brad Cook (Bon Iver, the War on Drugs, Waxahatchee), the foursome took off to El Paso, Texas to record at the legendary Sonic Ranch. Lending his incredible ear, Cook helped accomplish the daunting task of capturing the Menzingers’ distinctive live energy within the confines of a studio. What results is their most immediate-sounding and energetic record to date, featuring a sound that’s both rich, raw, and complementary to the group’s increasingly prismatic songwriting approach. 

“The Menzingers are as real as it gets,” Cook says on his time in the studio with the band. “I had an absolute blast working with these guys and was moved to tears many times. They are truly dedicated to artistic growth, and to each other, in ways I found both refreshing and beautiful. I am now a lifer.”  

Speaking on the impact that Cook had on the band, Tom May says, “Brad massively changed the way we were approaching the record. We’d talk about music and develop a vocabulary about how to work together, and that made us embrace chasing the feeling instead worrying about locking in things immediately.” 

Lyrically, Some Of It Was True is a showcase for how the band’s songwriting has expanded beyond their own personal experiences, drawing from what’s happening around them and the lives of those who keep this world’s lifeforce pumping. Acknowledging that they’re in a very different place than when they formed in 2008, this album embraces change and it’s definitely for the better.

“This record just feels different for us,” Barnett explains. “It’s a really important one in our catalog, and a pivotal moment in our history. We have the liberty of our fans growing with us now, and after writing these lyrical songs about where we are in life, we decided to take other peoples’ stories and make something bigger out of it.” 

The Menzingers Tour Dates 

W/ Prince Daddy & The Hyena + Mercy Union 

Aug 11 Akron, OH - Musica 

Aug 12 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood 

Aug 13 Omaha, NE - Slowdown 

Aug 15 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere's  

Aug 16 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre 

Aug 17 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre 

Aug 18 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine 

Aug 19 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club 

Aug 20 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall 

Aug 22 – Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly 

Aug 23 – Columbia, SC – The Senate 

Aug 24 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station 

Aug 25 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Bunker Brewpub 

Aug 26 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater 

W/ Microwave, Cloud Nothings 

Nov 09 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall 

Nov 10 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner 

Nov 11 - New York, NY - Knockdown Center 

Nov 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall 

Nov 14 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade 

Nov 15 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works 

Nov 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts 

Nov 17 - Richmond, VA - The National 

Nov 18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore 

Nov 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre 

Nov 24 - Columbus, OH - The Athanaeum Theatre 

Nov 25 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed 

Nov 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant 

Nov 28 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall 

Nov 29 - Austin, TX - The Far Out 

Dec 01 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile 

Dec 02 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory 

Dec 03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco 

Dec 05 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre 

Dec 06 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall 

Dec 07 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo 

Dec 08 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Convention Centre 

Dec 09 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre 

Dec 10 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades 

Dec 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex 

Dec 13 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom 

Dec 14 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall 

Dec 16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre 

Dec 17 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall 

The Menzingers are Greg Barnett (vocals, guitar), Tom May (vocals, guitar), Eric Keen (bass), and Joe Godino (drums).

Photo by Danielle Dubois



