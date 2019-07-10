The Martinez Brothers Present New Mixtape 'Space Jams Vol. 1'

Widely recognised DJ/producer duo The Martinez Brothers unveil a 13-track mixtape titled 'Space Jams Vol. 1' featuring in-demand edits from some of their most iconic 24-hour sets at Club Space, Miami. The highly sort-after project is available to purchase/stream on Tuesday, July 9 via Bandcamp, SoundCloud & YouTube.



Ranging from disco, funk to hard-hitting house, The Martinez Brothers deliver a mixtape made up of exclusive edits of their favourite songs including Janet Jackson's 'What Have You Done For Me Lately', D'Angelo's 'Betray My Heart' and 'Going to See My Baby' by 1972 funk/soul group Fatback Band. Each cut has been re-worked with that distinctive Martinez Brothers flavour, making this a highly in-demand project from the duo.



Speaking on the project, The Martinez Brothers say - "One day while hanging out with the legend that is Danny Tenaglia he said something to us that really rang true; to separate yourself as a DJ you have to make your own edits. And over the years it's come to pass that some of those edits have become some of the most asked about tracks in our sets. So we wanted to share some of our private stashes with the fans and DJ's out there. Because at the end of the day the point of the music is to share it. So we hope y'all enjoy and rock it LOUD."

Bronx Natives, The Martinez Brothers broke into the scene at an early age touring with house music royalty Dennis Ferrer, Erick Morillo and Louie Vega all before their high school graduation. With a premature, yet impressive resume, the duo was eager to take the crown as the top breakout artists in the industry. Leading with ambition and skill, the duo landed the title as Mixmag's 'DJ of the Year' in 2014, collaborated with the likes ofNiles Rodgers, Jamie Jones and Seth Troxler and created their own Cuttin' Headzbrand.



Earlier this summer, The Martinez Brothers revealed a limited run of Cuttin' Headzparties at DC-10, Ibiza taking place in June, August & September and they continue to reign supreme as Circoloco residents - with a number of global festival and club sets on the horizon including OFFSonar, Void Mykonos, MoMA PS1's Warm Up, Sonus Festival, The BPM and Return To Rio.



From start to finish, 'Space Jams Vol. 1' is a project that proves to be a rousing showcase of the brother's production skills and further solidifies their status as one of the most illustrious acts in dance music.



'Space Jams Vol. 1' Tracklist

Sir Speedy - Amor Con La Ropa (TMB Mix) Smoking At Kendogs Interlude Chantel Curtis - Hitman (TMB Mix) Michael Jackson - In The Closet (TMB Mix) Dillas Donuts // Dooms Hoe Cake$ Interlude D'Angelo - Betray My Heart (TMB Mix) War - Galaxy (TMB Mix) 4 U Shaolin Traphouse Lil Yachty Ft Lil Baby - Saint Laurent YSL (TMB Mix) Fatback Band - Going To See My Baby (TMB Mix) Odyssey - Use It Up & Wear It Out (TMB Mix) Janet Jackson - What Have You Done For Me Lately (TMB Mix) Space Jams End Credits





Related Articles View More Music Stories