The Make-Up Announce West Coast Tour

THE MAKE-UP -- the "untouchable sound" group from Washington, D.C. -- have announced a series of personal appearances to be held in the cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, Portland, and Seattle.

In October the group will also RE-issue its out of print monster classic "SAVE YOURSELF" on LP through Black Gemini Records and Dischord Direct. The record, which has been remastered and recut, will be out October 4th on black vinyl and also in a limited edition plum color available only via mail order.

This is the LP which transformed record technology and ears alike with twisted turners like "MAKE ME A FEELIN MAN," "CALL ME MOMMY," "I AM PENTAGON," "SAVE YOURSELF." It's a cosmic collision of fuzz and fury and it's back in stock, back on the shelves, available for pre-order now from Dischord Direct.

THE MAKE-UP ON TOUR

10.24.19 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Boot & Saddle

10.25.19 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10.31.19 - New York, NY @ Knockdown Center (Halloween Haunted Hop w/ Jonathan Toubin)

12.3.19 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

12.4.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

12.5.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

12.6.19 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

12.7.19 - Oakland, CA @ Eli's

12.9.19 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12.10.19 - Seattle, WA @ Neumo's





