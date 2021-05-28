The Maine Release New Single & Video 'Lips'

Alternative-Rock veterans, The Maine, today release "Lips", the third single from their upcoming eighth studio LP, XOXO: From Love And Anxiety In Real Time due out on July 9, 2021 via Photo Finish Records in partnership with their 8123 imprint and distributed by Virgin Music Label and Artist Services.

Their first single "Sticky" released in March, is currently at #23 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and has been steadily climbing.

"Lips" is another example of The Maine's ability to merge modern pop and rock in a song that is inventive and instantly memorable. Catchy, fun and engaging, the video for "Lips" touches on nostalgic imagery, with a performance framed inside of a '90s era television set. The Maine is known for their high energy live performances, and the video captures that as each of the band members delivers on that well earned reputation. The chorus of the song is the hook that brings it home as lead singer John O'Callahan screams: "It's on your lips when you lie! You can't keep talkin' like this, lips do more than just kiss!"

Of the new single, John says, "Closed shut or left wide open, lips can do a lot more than just kiss. Words are heavy, but this tune feels light. Hope you dig it big time!"

Prior to "Lips", and in addition to "Sticky" The Maine released their second single "April 7" on that date. The songs have amassed 8.6 million combined streams across all streaming platforms as fans await the release of "Lips" and then the full record.

Aside from their incredible music, The Maine is perhaps best known for harboring a sense of community and giving their fans the authentic feeling of belonging. The Maine performed a free live-streamed concert via their YouTube channel earlier this year. The performance features "Sticky" as well as a full set of fan favorites and is available to view HERE.

The Maine is John O'Callaghan (Lead Vocals, Piano, Rhythm Guitar), Kennedy Brock (Guitar, Back-up Vocals), Jared Monaco (Lead Guitar), Garrett Nickelsen (Bass), and Pat Kirch (Drums, Percussion).

