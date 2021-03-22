The Maine Release New Single & Music Video for 'Sticky'

Alternative-Rock mainstays, The Maine today release "Sticky", their brand new song and video, the first single from their eighth studio album due to be released on July 9, 2021. XOXO: From Love And Anxiety In Real Time will be released worldwide through a partnership between Photo Finish Records and the band's own imprint 8123.

"Sticky" embodies the irresistible vocal melodies, punchy guitars, driving drums, and classic sound that fans of the band have come to adore. The song and video also give a sneak peek of what's to come on XOXO: From Love And Anxiety In Real Time. "Sticky" is the first new material since the release of You Are OK in March 2019.

The video for "Sticky" represents the issue of leaving one 'sticky' situation, just to find oneself in another all while using sizzling colors. Throughout the video, each member of the band is put into a 'sticky situation', via a juxtaposition of common objects used in unconventional ways. The vibrant performance shows what fans have come to love from The Maine, high energy and passionate playing which they are known for from their years of touring.

Lead singer John O'Callaghan says "I hope this song moves into a room in your head. Sonically, you can take the song however you will, but the lyrics hold a special place in my heart. 'Sticky' is about that person or feeling you just can't shake. I certainly hope it stays with you."

The premiere of the video on March 19th will be a virtual, YouTube Red Carpet event happening on The Maine's YouTube Channel beginning at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT which will include the band chatting with the audience, a viewing of some of the behind the making of the video and a countdown. The video will stream HERE.

With the upcoming release of what will be the band's eighth studio album, The Maine is once again setting the stage to exceed expectations. XOXO: From Love And Anxiety In Real Time showcases John O'Callaghan's powerful and smooth vocals dancing through catchy melodies, expertly backed by the rest of the band's masterful performances. The heartfelt lyrics of The Maine have inspired fans since their inception and XOXO: From Love And Anxiety In Real Time continues the trend of insightful songwriting, touching on the topics of love and mental health while maintaining a positive and infectious sound.

John says, "This album is quite literally a real-time dive into the duality of love and anxiety in my life. They are such opposing feelings, but they coexist all the time in my head. Life is a funny thing, but I believe everything is exactly as it should be." He continues, "For my two cents, XOXO is all of the best parts of The Maine. Just the right amount of ambition and nostalgia. It can be an easy listen or a hard look into the mirror. I hope it's whatever you need it to be."

The Maine will steadily be releasing new songs and content leading up to the album release.

As the song and video are released on March 19, the band will perform a free live-streamed concert on their YouTube Channel, on Saturday, March 20 at 6 PM PT 9 PM ET. They will perform a full set of fan favorites mixed with new songs including "Sticky". Prior to the live concert, The Maine will be premiering a mini-documentary about the making of XOXO: From Love And Anxiety. Following the live stream, the band will be hosting a live Q&A with the audience. The concert will stream HERE.

In addition to this live streaming event, The Maine will launch an innovative initiative in their hometown of Tempe, AZ. This will be in the form of an app that will ask fans in Arizona to request a live performance of their new single "Sticky" at their home. The band will perform the song in front of fans' homes out of the back of a customized box truck. Details of the new app and information for fans on how to participate will be released shortly.

Aside from their incredible music, The Maine is perhaps best known for harboring a sense of community and giving their fans the authentic feeling of belonging. The Maine is John O'Callaghan (Lead Vocals, Piano, Rhythm Guitar), Kennedy Brock (Guitar, Back-up Vocals), Jared Monaco (Lead Guitar), Garrett Nickelsen (Bass), and Pat Kirch (Drums, Percussion).

Watch the video here: