The Lovely Eggs Announce New LP 'I Am Moron'

For the last two years, The Lovely Eggs have watched England and the rest of the world slowly crumble. Their new album I am Moron, due out April 3 on Egg Records, contains their observations and relentless analysis of a modern culture that has brought humanity to its knees.

On the album's lead single "This Decision," released last month, the Eggs launched an outright attack on greed and mindless consumerism and presented a fierce defense of the no-frills lifestyle they have chosen to pursue. "This Decision" goes further than capturing the zeitgeist of Brexit Britain. It's about choice-and the lack of it-in society. This decision is all mine. Or is it?

I am Moron is the follow-up to The Lovely Eggs' critically acclaimed 2018 album This is Eggland. It marks their second album co-produced and mixed by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, MGMT, Tame Impala) and continues their journey through Eggland and into the unknown.



Throughout their 13-year career, married couple Holly Ross and David Blackwell have embraced isolation. They've chosen to shun ordinary social conventions and dedicate their band and their life to the pursuit of what feels right.



Operating out of their hometown of Lancaster, The Lovely Eggs are lonely pioneers and self-confessed kings of idiocy. Working in an industry driven by money and nepotism, The Lovely Eggs have radically redefined success on their own terms. By calling out everything fake and plastic about the music industry, they demand you to do the same. They're undoubtedly the realest band in Britain, operating in a world when true authenticity is hard to find. They have also spent more time on hold to the Working Tax Credit hotline than any other band in the country.

I am Moron track listing:

01. Long Stem Carnations

02. You Can Go Now

03. This Decision

04. You've Got The Ball

05. Bear Pit

06. I Wanna

07. 24 Eyes

08. The Mothership

09. Insect Repellent

10. The Digital Hair

11. Still Second Rate

12. New Dawn

Ross and Blackwell recorded I am Moron in Lancaster ("The Twin Peaks of Northern England") between Lancaster Musicians Co-op and their home. During the recording, the Co-op faced closure, so the band put their album on hold to fight the eviction.



While the band was writing the album, they became fascinated by the Mars One program-a global project that aims to establish a permanent human settlement on Mars and offers applicants the opportunity to never step foot on Earth again. This fascinated Ross and Blackwell, who drew parallels between this mission and the isolation they've experienced as a band.



On I am Moron, the Eggs retain the emotional weight of This is Eggland while using a mix of heavy psych, pop and strangeness to deepen their sound. Some songs flicker between earthly realism and the otherworldly loneliness of a one-way space mission.



With no booking agent, manager, record label, or publisher, The Lovely Eggs are truly independent. This has been by design since day one. Support for Ross and Blackwell is snowballing. They are selling out bigger and bigger venues every year as more Eggheads join them in their crusade against bulls.



Tour Dates:

04/09 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

04/10 - Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

04/11 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

04/12 - Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon

04/13 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

04/14 - Southampton, UK @ The Loft

04/15 - Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms

04/16 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

04/17 - London, UK @ The Garage

04/18 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

04/24 - Sheffield, UK @ Network

05/01 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash Hous

05/02 - Glasgow, UK @ CCA

05/07 - Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club

05/08 - Dublin, IE @ The Workman's Club

05/09 - Limerick, IE @ Dolan's





