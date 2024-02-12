The Longest Johns Release New Album 'Voyage'

Voyage is the band's fifth studio album and a unique take on traditional folk and shanties.

Internationally renowned Bristol-based sea shanty sensations The Longest Johns have released their brand new album Voyage. To celebrate the release the band have rounded up their seafaring fans for a rowdy nautical knees up in the video for their brand new single ‘The Llandoger', filmed in The Llandoger Trow pub in Bristol which inspired the song. Watch it here.
 
Regarding the single the band say, “The Llandoger Trow claims to be haunted. But then, what building in Britain over 300 years old doesn't seem to boast this claim. It's certainly seen its fair share of history, supposed to be the inspiration for the pub in Treasure Island and the haunt of a certain Daniel Defoe, famed for his novel 'Robinson Crusoe'. These days it's a creaky, lopsided drinking hole that feels like stepping into the pages of history. The song is about the simple joys of being at the pub with friends, no worries for the night and no particular concerns for the morning. Just a joyous celebration of living in the moment.”
 
Continuing about the video the band say, "We wanted the video to be a raucous pub show. We were joined by fans from all over the country who (for a modest few drinks) danced in a corner and donned various costumes for an evening to help us out. Tore holes in a fair few sailor costumes and lost a lot of fake gold but got there in the end."
 
Voyage is the band's fifth studio album and a unique take on traditional folk and shanties, informed by seafaring history, inspired by key moments and landmarks which have sparked stories, tales, and legends throughout the centuries.
 
Voyage comes 10 years after the band first met in Bristol and embarked on their thrilling journey which has seen them ride huge waves of success and carve pivotal chapters in their distinct career.
 
Funded entirely by their loyal fanbase the album has been self-released across all formats. Voyage has been recorded across three studios in sessions planned between tours and festival dates over the last 18 months. The fully DIY release is available on coloured vinyl, compact disc and cassette with a plethora of added extras, including merch, artwork, and the beautifully crafted companion book that features all the lyrics and seven short stories written for world of Voyage alongside a wealth of insights and anecdotes.
 
The band embark on their latest world tour later this month in support of the new album release, starting with an extensive run across Europe before hitting the UK in March which is then followed by the US in May. Full dates are listed below. Tickets and more information can be found at thelongestjohns.com.

2024 LIVE DATES

EUROPE
18 Feb    De Wildeman    Arendonk, Belgium
19 Feb    Im Wizemann - Club    Stuttgart, Germany
20 Feb    Mascotte    Zurich, Switzerland
22 Feb    Rock Cafe    Prague, Czech Republic
23  Feb    Taubchental    Leipzig, Germany
24 Feb    KENT Club    Hamburg, Germany
25 Feb    Chez Heinz    Hanover, Germany
27  Feb    Luxor    Cologne, Germany
28 Feb    Tolhuistuin (Paradiso)    Amsterdam, Netherlands
29 Feb    Paard van Troje    The Hague, Netherlands **SOLD OUT**
01 March    Kavka Zappa    Antwerp, Belgium
 
UK & IRELAND
13 March    O2 Academy    Oxford
14 March     Student Union    Cardiff
15 March    Institute 2    Birmingham
16 March    Club Academy    Manchester **SOLD OUT**
18 March    Summerhall    Edinburgh **SOLD OUT**
19 March    University Students Union    Newcastle
20 March    Irish Centre    Leeds
22 March    The Foundry    Sheffield
23 March    The Drill    Lincoln
24 March    Academy 2    Leicester
25 March    Junction    Cambridge
27 March    Waterfront    Norwich
28 March    Electirc Ballroom    London
03 April    Chalk    Brighton
04 April    Engine Rooms    Southampton
05 April    Phoenix    Exeter
06 April    Bristol Beacons
24 April    Cyprus Avenue    Cork
25 April    Dolans Upstairs    Limerick
26 April    Opium Rooms    Dublin
27 April    Limelight 2    Belfast
 
US & CANADA
07 May    The Sinclair    Cambridge, MA **SOLD OUT**
08 May    Le Poisson Rouge    New York, NY
10 May     Ardmore Hall    Ardmore, PA
11 May    Birchmere    Alexandria, VA **SOLD OUT**
12 May.   Birchmere    Alexandria, VA
13 May    Orange Peel    Asheville, NC
14 May    Buckhead Theatre    Atlanta, GA
17 May    Brooklyn Bowl    Nashville, TN
20 May    Fine Line    Minneapolis, MN **SOLD OUT**
21 May    ThaliaHall    Chicago, IL
23 May    Horseshoe Tavern    Toronto, ON **SOLD OUT**
24 May    Bronson Center    Ottawa, ON
25 May    Theatre Beanfiled    Montreal QC
 
UK FESTIVALS
18 July G! Festival, Faroe Islands
18 August Purbeck Folk Festival
15 – 18 August Beautiful Days Festival
24 August Shrewsbury Folk Festival



