The Lonely Ones Release New Single 'The Bottom'

Rock band The Lonely Ones has released their newest single, "The Bottom," which is available now to stream.

Lead vocalist Marty McCoy shares his raw and introspective perspective, stating, “We live in a world where alcohol flows like a great river. It's easy to drown in that river. We try our best to stay afloat."

Listen to the single now!

The Lonely Ones on Tour:

Thursday, 8/8 in West Chicago, IL w/The Black Moods @ The WC Social Club

Friday, 8/9 in Cashton, WI w/The Black Moods @ The Front Door

Saturday, 8/10 in Braidwood, IL w/The Black Moods @ Top Fuel Saloon

Sunday, 8/11 in Madison, WI w/The Black Moods @ Crucible

Wednesday, 8/14 in Columbus, OH w/Crobot @ Ace of Cups

Sunday, 9/1 in Madison, WI @ Taste of Madison

Friday, 9/6 in Greenville, SC w/Seven Year Witch @ The Radio Room

Saturday, 9/7 in Columbus, GA @ The Outskirts Sports Bar

Sunday, 9/8 in Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug

Monday, 9/9 in Miami, FL @ Rockin The Magnifica Cruise

Tuesday, 9/10 in Miami, FL @ Rockin The Magnifica Cruise

Wednesday, 9/11 in Miami, FL @ Rockin The Magnifica Cruise

Thursday, 9/12 in Miami, FL @ Rockin The Magnifica Cruise

Friday, 9/13 in Miami, FL @ Rockin The Magnifica Cruise

Saturday, 9/14 in Satellite Beach, FL w/Scotty Austin @ Wynfield's

Sunday, 9/15 in Pompano Beach, FL w/Scotty Austin @ Piper's

Thursday, 9/26 in Lakewood, OH w/Dark Sun @ The Winchester Music Tavern

Friday, 9/27 in Battle Creek, MI w/Dark Sun @ The Music Factory

Saturday, 9/28 in Beaver Dam, WI w/Dark Sun @ Stormy's Music Venue

Thursday, 10/3 in Rapid City, SD @ The Park

Friday, 10/4 in Colorado Springs, CO @ Oskar Blues (The Basement)

Saturday, 10/5 in Denver, CO @ Oskar Blues (Black Buzzard)

Wednesday, 10/9 in Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece, vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. The group features Marty McCoy on guitar / vocals, Tommy Johnson on drums, Jymmy Tolland on guitar / vocals and Tru Roberts on bass / vocals. Being no strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones consist of former members of Bobaflex. Together, they knew what they wanted and knew how to get it; by combining their knowledge and experiences to achieve a common goal. With determined perseverance and an energized drive to triumph, they were ready to release their first two singles independently in March of 2020; with the titles “Eternal Sadness" and "The Lonely One."

A few months after their initial introduction to the world of rock, the band decided to take a major leap of faith and release their re-imagined version of Queen's classic song "Flash." There’s always the risk of scrutiny and criticism when it comes to covering classic songs, especially ones that are still regarded with high praise from the still thriving fan base, but the band was confident their rendition would not only honor the original but also garner renewed attention for the hit theme. Any doubts were squashed when the song and video were met with rave reviews, including those of Brian May from Queen and Sam J. Jones, Flash Gordon himself.

Brian May was quoted as saying, “What a fantastic cover! I didn’t realize they were going to go into The Hero and the whole reprise ... magnificent!"

Sam J Jones adds, "This is one of the best covers I have ever heard and seen. What a gifted group - The Lonely Ones are for every one of us, from the 1980’s to right now!"

Humbled by the response from fans, listeners and legends in the entertainment industry, the band was spurred on in their pursuit to create groundbreaking original music. In September of 2020, The Lonely Ones released another brand new single titled "Real Big Trouble." What started out as a fun and creative session quickly turned out to be one of their most rewarding. This is one of the heaviest songs the band has ever written, but it also gives a look into what sounds inspire them, such as Thin Lizzy and Beartooth.

By February of 2021, the band had signed on with Imagen Records and released another single called “Change the Station.” This release had 9 active rock stations add the single in the first week and they were a feature artist on Spotify's Rock Hard editorial playlist as well as over 100 other playlists in the first week as well.

The next release through Imagen was "Dyin' All Night Long" in June of 2021. A song about an abusive relationship and how often times excuses are made over and over for that person. The lyrics come from the perspective of a victim having had enough of it.

The band released two more singles titled "Gettin' High" (2021) and “The Way Out” (2022) via Imagen Records before ultimately going independent.

The band spent the summer of 2022 getting back to the grind and writing new songs. The Lonely Ones’ released "Bedroom Door" in October of 2022.

The Lonely Ones have played shows with Sevendust, Nonpoint, Fozzy, Royal Bliss, Seven Year Witch, Black Top Mojo, September Mourning and many more.

In addition, the band is endorsed by: Orange Amps, Westone Audio, Pearl Drums, Sabian Cymbals, Evan's Heads, Vater Sticks, Ibanez, Frog Amplification, Tech 21 Amplification, Michael Kelly Guitars, SIT Strings, Rare Buzz Effects and Strüng, which is guitar string jewelry that raises money for music education.

