The Linda Lindas Unveils New Album & Shares 'All In My Head' Single

The Linda Lindas will release their new album, No Obligation on October 11th via label home Epitaph.

To mark the occasion, they have shared the single “All In My Head” along with a reality-altering, psychedelic music video directed by James Wyatt. Watch HERE. “It has the most indie vibes we’ve leaned into so far because it was written on an acoustic guitar”, says Lucia de la Garza, who wrote and sings on the song. “Recording it was really fun, full of lots of dancing in the studio. “I wrote ‘All In My Head,’ from the perspective of a book character, which kinda brought us out of our comfort zone.” She read the book, My Year of Rest And Relaxation, on tour last summer and the character served as the inspiration for the song. She continues, “It felt like a break from reality, which we don’t usually find ourselves writing about.”

No Obligation, the second full-length release from The Linda Lindas further advances their unironic, joyful, and exciting trajectory of mashing up L.A. punk with post punk, garage rock, power pop, new wave and rock en español. Written and recorded by the band during spring breaks, winter breaks, and long weekends (Lucia and bassist Eloise Wong are still in high school, drummer Mila de la Garza just finished middle school, and Bela Salazar is patiently waiting for them to get done with it already), the new album has been in the works for the last two years whenever they weren’t at school or touring. “I don’t got no obligation,” roars Eloise in the opening, title track of the album - “just brush off all expectation.” From the first moment of their sophomore release it is clear that The Linda Lindas are here to defy expectations and challenge norms.

Since going viral with their LA Public Library performance of their song “Racist, Sexist, Boy” the world has watched these four musicians scream about injustice, sing about growing up and exhibit the kind of altruism that is so meaningful to the punk scene. While their evolution as writers, performers and studio geeks is clear on No Obligation, their ethos remain steadfast. The band previously teased the new music with two album tracks including the anxiety filled ”Too Many Things,” and the scorcher “Revolution / Resolution.” With all four musicians each contributing to the writing and lead-singing, the songs are as varied and dynamic as the girls themselves, however the listener always senses the underpinning of both their shared world-view and their bond. No Obligation is available for pre-order here today.

This past weekend The Linda Linda’s opened for The Rolling Stones at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles and at the end of the month they’ll be joining another legendary band- Green Day on The Saviors Tour, celebrating the anniversaries of Green Day’s iconic albums Dookie and American Idiot. Rancid and Smashing Pumpkins will also be joining the tour which kicks off July 29 in DC and includes stops in NYC, Chicago, Austin, LA, San Francisco, and more. The Linda Lindas will be playing headline show dates throughout the tour as well.

The band has had a whirlwind past year including appearing on The Talking Heads Stop Making Sense tribute album and performing their cut of “Found A Job” on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. They’ve also supported Blondie, The Breeders and Paramore on their This is Why tour and played festivals across the US including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Boston Calling and More.

The Linda Lindas debut album, Growing Up was released in 2022 to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it “a combination of wholesome and fierce” and Pitchfork hailing it as “the most heartwarming record of the year.” Since its release they’ve performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Mornings, Tiny Desk, James Corden and appeared in the pages of Vogue, W Mag, The New York Times and in fashion campaigns for Opening Ceremony and Rodarte. The Linda Lindas spent most of 2022 on a world tour including playing shows with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast at Forest Hills Stadium, and the Hollywood Bowl. Growing Up is out now via Epitaph Records.

THE LINDA LINDAS - NO OBLIGATION - TRACK LISTING

No Obligation All In My Head Lose Yourself Too Many Things Once Upon A Time Yo Me Estreso Cartographers Don’t Think Resolution / Revolution Nothing Would Change Excuse Me Stop

THE LINDA LINDAS TOUR DATES:

$ = w/ Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid

^ = w/ Green Day and Rancid only

07/27 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

07/28 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

07/29 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park $

07/31 - Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre $

08/03 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/05 – New York, NY @ Citi Field $

08/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park $

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park $

08/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium $

08/12 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field $

08/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/16 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

08/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field $

08/20 – Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre ^

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark $

08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field $

08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/27 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park $

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park $

08/31 - Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview

09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park $

09/03 - Cincinnati, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park $

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field $

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

09/11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium $

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field $

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park $

09/21 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park $

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park $

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $

Photo Credit: Jessie Cowan

