THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Sets Fall U.S. Tour

“The Life and Music of George Michael” will return to the road this fall, visiting more than 20 cities across the U.S. Relive the magic of George Michael with this dynamically staged concert-style show chronicling his remarkable musical journey and deep connection with fans. Audiences will join a true celebration of this icon, and experience live renditions of early hits from Wham! as well as George Michael’s illustrious solo career that made him a legend.

“The Life and Music of George Michael” launches October 10 in Rancho Mirage before visiting San Francisco, San Diego, Orlando, and more than 20 U.S. cities from coast to coast. The tour will conclude in Ft. Lauderdale on November 22. For tour dates, tickets and more information, visit here.

“The Life and Music of George Michael” celebrates the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80’s. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Tour Schedule

October 10 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Casino October 11 Scottsdale, AZ Salt River Grand Ballroom - Talking Stick Resort October 12 Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall October 16 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre October 17 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center October 18 San Francisco, CA The Curran October 23 Overland Park, KS Yardley Hall October 24 Omaha, NE Kiewit Hall October 26 Minneapolis, MN Pantages Theatre October 28 Pittsburgh, PA Byham Theatre October 30 New Haven, CT Shubert Theatre November 1 Boston, MA Colonial Theatre November 7 Dayton, OH Victoria Theatre November 8 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre November 9 Glen Ellyn, IL McAninch Arts Center November 11 Richmond, VA Carpenter Theatre November 12 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center November 13 Atlanta, GA Center Stage Theater November 15 Washington, DC National Theatre November 18 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre November 20 Orlando, FL Plaza Live Orlando November 21 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre November 22 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

