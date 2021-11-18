The Legendary & Iconic Linda Peaches Tavani Releases Holiday Single

Multiple Grammy award and multi-platinum nominee Linda "Peaches" Tavani delivers a new Holiday song "My Grown Up Christmas List." The song was covered by Amy Grant and written by David Foster, but Linda's version takes on a brand new space showcasing her signature sultry voice. Linda states, "I Hope My version reminds you of love, family and the magic of the holiday spirit."

While being half of the multi-platinum duo Peaches & Herb, Tavani has sold over nine million records with eight charting songs, three number one hits, and a Grammy nomination. Notable chart toppers are "Shake Your Groove Thing," "Reunited," and "I Pledge My Love," which all became massive hits and are still heard around the world every day on the radio, in movies, television shows and commercials.

With her fashion style and beauty, Linda has graced many magazine covers and has been featured in countless magazines such as Bazaar, Ebony, and People Magazine to name just a few. Tavani is cofounder of WOW International with husband Stephen Tavani. The organization has provided hot meals and assistance to over 1.4 million people with inner-city outreach to the poorest communities in the world.

Linda's new single is available on all digital platforms November 19th. For more information please visit LindaPeaches.com.

Hear more at https://soundcloud.com/user-72215327/my-grown-up-christmas-list/s-ibOIzgZ3mGd?si=dff318cfe1704a9c8a86cf3b7be8a4bd