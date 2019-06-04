The Late Ones Drop New Single TELL ME NOT

Rising conscious reggae/hip-hop band The Late Ones have just released their single "Tell Me Not" via tastemaker label Easy Star Records. The band has been bubbling on the US reggae scene for a few years, while they put together an album's worth of material to release. Working closely with the Easy Star Records team over the past year, the group is finally ready to begin releasing material, starting with this single. A full album is due later this year.

Born in Gardena, California and based out of Laie, Hawaii, The Late Ones harness something undeniably special. Brothers Tui Avei (Lead vocals), and Tau Avei (Vocals), along with cousin Josh Brunson (Vocals), are the voices of the group. Rooted in Samoan culture, and complemented by the group's African American heritage, the familial bond between the three members transcends throughout the group's conscious lyrics and catchy melodies. The name "The Late Ones" pays tribute to all of the late, great revolutionaries who have come and gone like Bob Marley, Tupac, Jimi Hendrix, Steve Biko, and John Lennon, just to name a few. It is the fusion of each revolutionary story, struggle, and message that inspires and resonates with The Late Ones' own story, struggle, and love for all genres of music. That is the "L81Z" sound.

Check out the new track here:

The band's new single "Tell Me Not" is a soulful track about authenticity in relationships. Conscious lyrics flowing over a solid beat, a funky bassline, and smooth guitar licks create a sonic appeal reminiscent of great hip hop collectives like The Fugees and The Roots. "The inspiration behind 'Tell Me Not' comes from the unconditional love and support that we receive from that one girl who through thick and thin, has stood by your side," says the band.

Recorded with Noah Cronin at his studio in Kalihi, Oahu, Hawaii, "Tell Me Not" came to fruition out of pure chance. "It really wasn't a decision to record there, it just kind of happened to be perfectly honest," says Tau. Imua Garza from The Opihi Pickers played the guitar licks over the track, and Tau notes, "we were very happy to have him bless the track for us."

The Late Ones bring a youthful presence to the reggae community, along with a unique spin by bringing in old school hip hop to the mix. With their upcoming release, the band hopes to push their music and message beyond their tight knit homeland of Hawaii. They will hit the ground running this spring to tour across the US. Look out for upcoming tour dates here, and check out their new single "Tell Me Not" today!





