The Kinks Announce Deluxe Reissues of Two Classic Albums for 50th Anniversary

In 1971, the great British rock group The Kinks embarked on a new phase of their career by signing with RCA Records.

Freed from their old label Pye's insistence on hit singles, Ray Davies' song writing accelerated his band's move towards a new identity as makers of thematically ambitious, tenderly personal albums, building on preceding cult successes such as The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society.

Buoyed by one more smash to start the decade -"Lola" - this most English of bands also firmly turned its sights towards the USA, where their exciting, charismatic live shows were reciprocally building a fervent new American fanbase.

This period's first Kinks album, Muswell Hillbillies, is for many people their best of all. It conversely looked back on Ray and Dave Davies' London roots, telling tales of working-class families migrating from the war-torn and redevelopment-ravaged inner city to the strange, leafy suburbs of North London.

"Now with a new record company and a new image, I could bring some of the old wild western spirit into my music," Ray Davies said. "These albums capture the re-emergence of the Kinks as a touring band." Dave Davies adds "Muswell Hillbillies is one-of my favourite Kink's albums. It's a bit of a backstory to the Davies family and the characters involved."

Muswell Hillbillies' release was supported by more US touring, including two 1972 nights at New York's iconic Carnegie Hall. Tapes of those anarchic shows, heavy on Muswell material, formed the live half of 1972's double-album, Everybody's In Show-Biz - Everybody's A Star.

Its studio sides explored The Kinks' long months on the American road with wistful humour. Its epic finale, 'Celluloid Heroes', confirmed the band's new world. Among the elite cream of Kinks songs, it saw Ray use Hollywood as a prism through which to view ordinary Americans' bittersweet dreams.

The announcement comes alongside the release of "Celluloid Heroes (US Single Version 2022 Edit)". Ray Davies composed the classic Kinks track reflecting on everyday folk aspiring to be Hollywood stars. The song names several famous actors of 20th century film (including Greta Garbo, Rudolph Valentino, Bela Lugosi, Bette Davis, Marilyn Monroe) and mentions LA's Hollywood Boulevard, alluding to its Walk of Fame. Taken from The Kinks' seminal 1972 RCA album Everybody's In Show-Biz - Everybody's A Star.

The Kinks Full Box Contents

6 x LP

· "Muswell Hillbillies" 2014 gatefold deluxe 2LP remastered from newly discovered Ray Davies original master tapes, colour vinyl

· "Everybody's In Show-Biz - Everybody's A Star" 2016 gatefold deluxe 3LP, remastered from original master tapes, colour vinyl

· "Muswell Hillbillies" & "Everybody's In Show-Biz" 11 new Ray Davies track remixes 1LP, bespoke new artwork, heavyweight black vinyl

4 x CD

· "Muswell Hillbillies" & "Everybody's In Show-Biz" original albums remastered in gatefold wallets, with original artwork

· 11 new Ray Davies track remixes (previously unreleased) in gatefold wallet, bespoke new artwork

· The Kinks 1971 US Tour Travel Montage (contains new Ray Davies track remixes, one of which is a previously unreleased track)

Blu-Ray video

· Previously unseen, digitally restored Ray Davies 1971 home movie, narrated by Ray (15 mins long)

Deluxe Hardback book

· 52 pages on gloss art paper, extensive text with new band interview quotes, rare and unseen photos and memorabilia

The Kinks "London Roots" map

· A2 size on uncoated sepia paper stock, Kinks north London roots map with key historical Kinks related locations, chosen by the band

Printed memorabilia

· 6 x glossy Kinks photos from 1971 / 1972

Badge

· Bespoke, metal and enamel, yellow and black, Kinks RCA era logo heavy pin-clasp badge

Onsert

· Back of box, colour 12" paper onsert displaying contents

Exclusive D2C only 7" single: The Kinks "Supersonic Rocket Ship / 20th Century Man"

· 1972 RCA Spanish promo single picture sleeve replicated, black vinyl disc.

· Free with every Kinks "Muswell Hillbillies" / "Everybody's In Show-Biz" deluxe box set purchased from The Kinks official D2C store (Music Glue). *While stocks last*

1LP: "Muswell Hillbillies"

· Album remastered from newly discovered Ray Davies original master tapes, original 1971 gatefold LP artwork replicated, black heavyweight vinyl

2LP: "Everybody's In Show-Biz - Everybody's A Star"

· Album newly remastered from original master tapes, original 1972 gatefold LP artwork replicated, black heavyweight vinyl

2CD: "Muswell Hillbillies" & "Everybody's In Show-Biz - Everybody's A Star"

· Both original albums remastered and combined, bonus tracks of 4 new Ray Davies remixes, "hardback-book" packaging, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos

1CD: "Muswell Hillbillies"

· Original album remastered, bonus tracks of 3 new Ray Davies remixes, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos

1CD: "Everybody's In Show-Biz - Everybody's A Star"

· Original album remastered, bonus track of new Ray Davies remix, booklet containing sleeve notes with new band quotes and rare photos