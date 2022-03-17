The Killers to Release Deluxe Edition of 'Pressure Machine'

The Killers will release an expanded, deluxe edition of their critically-lauded seventh studio album, Pressure Machine, on Island Records on March 25, 2022. The deluxe edition of Pressure Machine will feature newly-realized, reimagined versions of select songs from the album, framing the stories they tell in different sonic colors.

Songs like album opener "The West Hills" get both a stripped back, acoustic version, as well as a ghostly, choral rendition. Pressure Machine's stirring duet "Runaway Horses" with Phoebe Bridgers is re-imagined with a full band. Album closer "The Getting By" is revamped in four different styles, each one highlighting what The Killers do best - perfect choruses, stadium-ready melodies, and the soaring instrumentation that has made them one of the most beloved bands of the last two decades.

The new tracks on Pressure Machine, like the original album, were co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen), all of whom worked together on The Killers' critically-acclaimed album Imploding The Mirage, released in 2020.

In celebration of the deluxe edition's release, The Killers will also debut a live film entitled "Notes From A Quiet Town" via Facebook on March 21st. Featuring three stripped back performances from the band, the film, which is set in frontman Brandon Flowers' hometown of Nephi, Utah, also includes stories from Nephi locals, much like the album.

A quieter, character-study-driven album, Pressure Machine made major waves upon its release last summer. The album lives squarely in Nephi, Utah, a close-knit community of 5300 people with no traffic lights, a rubber plant, wheat fields, and the West Hills. Nephi is the place Flowers spent his formative years (10-16), saying "had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the 90s could have been the 1950s." The album's songs are based on the memories and stories of people that impacted him growing up, interspersed with commentary from current Nephi locals about their town.

The resulting record is an aural document of growing up - and living - in the American Southwest, told from a myriad of perspectives. For the first time in his life, Flowers had complete lyrics before a note of music was put to tape. No stranger to inhabiting different characters in songs, on Pressure Machine he steps into the shoes of some of the people whose lives he watched unfold as a teen.

The album weaves the threads of Flowers' signature lyricism throughout his career into a perfect whole culminating in the most elegant album The Killers have ever made. Indeed, Pressure Machine's stories detail the real-life personal battles, overwhelming regrets, local tragedies, and the opioid epidemic that hit Flowers' hometown, as well as every hometown in America. Flowers sings about the choices people make, for better and for worse, and the consequences of those choices; the ones who were left behind, and the ones that can't be forgotten.