The Killers Release New Song 'Fire In Bone'

Following the success of their latest single "Caution," which hit #1 on the Alternative radio chart this week, THE KILLERS are thrilled to share an incredible new song, entitled "Fire In Bone," from forthcoming album, Imploding The Mirage.

Listen below!

The Killers will also be doing a livestream on Instagram TODAY at 3:00pm ET taking questions from fans.

Imploding The Mirage, which will be released via Island Records, will be receiving a new release date in the coming weeks due to delays in finalizing the album. Watch this space for more.

In more news, The Killers also confirm replacement dates for their inevitably postponed UK and Ireland stadium tour, which had been due to start in late May, with rescheduled dates for all original shows now taking place in May/June 2021. The tour - the band's biggest ever - sold out in hours when initial dates went on sale late last year, but fans are assured that all tickets held for the original dates will be honored and are transferable to the corresponding 2021 show. New dates are below.

In a post on Instagram, The Killers said: UK and Ireland friends...We must postpone our UK and Ireland dates due to COVID. The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy. These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you will join us. If you can't, please contact your ticket agent.

Imploding The Mirage is The Killers' sixth studio album and the follow up to 2017's chart topping Wonderful Wonderful. Produced by the band in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, the album was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, Utah. It is the first Killers album to be written and recorded since the band left their hometown of Las Vegas and it also features a brilliant array of collaborators, another first for the group, who have typically kept guest spots on their albums to a minimum. The list of featured artists includes Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills, and Lucius.

Since the release of their 2004 debut, Hot Fuss, The Killers have sold 28 million albums, headlined stadiums and festivals around the world and won dozens of accolades globally. The band continues their reign as America's heartland heroes as they head into Imploding The Mirage. Following their 2017 Billboard #1 album, Wonderful Wonderful - a love letter of sorts, as Brandon Flowers crafted songs of encouragement to his wife during crippling bouts of depression - Imploding The Mirage is the light after the dark; the overcoming of sadness and moving into celebration. It's a record about eternal love, perseverance through hard times, and the strength gained from friendships and familial bonds whilst weathering a storm.

The Killers will be joined by Special Guests Blossoms (dates marked **), Sam Fender (dates marked ^^) and Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##) at the new shows, as detailed below:

Tuesday 25th May 2021 DONCASTER, KEEPMOAT STADIUM **

Thursday 27th May 2021 BRISTOL, ASHTON GATE STADIUM ##

Saturday 29th May 2021 COVENTRY, RICOH STADIUM ##

Monday 31st May 2021 SOUTHAMPTON, ST MARY'S STADIUM ••

Wednesday 2nd June 2021 NORWICH, CARROW ROAD STADIUM ••

Friday 4th June 2021 LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^

Saturday 5th June 2021 LONDON, EMIRATES STADIUM ^^

Tuesday 8th June 2021 FALKIRK, THE FALKIRK STADIUM **

Thursday 10th June 2021 MIDDLESBROUGH, RIVERSIDE STADIUM ##

Saturday 12th June 2021 MANCHESTER, EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD **

Tuesday 15th June 2021 DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^

Wednesday 16th June 2021 DUBLIN, MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^

Photo Credit: Olivia Bee





