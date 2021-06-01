The Joy Formidable Share 'Back To Nothing' Official Video

The Joy Formidable is pleased to share the official video for their latest single "Back To Nothing." The video debuted today at American Songwriter and can also be shared at YouTube. The song reflects on where you've been and how grief can heal and illuminate the future. Lead singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan says, "'Back To Nothing' takes a stance on self-compassion, realizing your worth & your boundaries and deciding not to give your love to an undeserving other."

The haunting new video was created by Ritzy & Rhydian in Southern Utah & described as a "beautiful challenge." Ritzy tells American Songwriter, "We've always enjoyed making our own visuals, this was a bit more ambitious in the way of getting to the location & tasking ourselves with editing huge 360 files. I've learnt a lot about keyframing in a very short amount of time," she laughs.



Filmed from night to dawn in one of the band's secret hidey holes in Southern Utah. Ritzy adds, "We wanted to make a video that was alive with nature & imprints of the past but also plays with perspective. To be able to zoom out & change your view of the world & your own reality. It's a humbling tool that can push you to treat yourself & the people around you a little bit better."

"Back To Nothing" is the second pre-release single from Into The Blue out August 20 (pre-order). The 11 song album will be available digitally and on limited edition colored vinyl via Enci Records in North America, Full Time Hobby in Europe and Soundly Distro in the rest of the world.



"Back To Nothing" follows up the album's critically acclaimed title track which was released last month. The song was praised by American Songwriter, Brooklyn Vegan, NME, NPR New Music Friday Playlisting, Under The Radar and received support at commercial and non-commercial radio including SiriusXM, NPR stations and BBC 2 in the UK.

Into The Blue follows the band's critically acclaimed, kaleidoscopic 2018 album AAARTH, during which the band supported Foo Fighters on their North American tour, were invited by The Cure's Robert Smith to play his Meltdown Festival in London and Pasadena Daydream fest in LA, and they performed on the mainstage at Reading & Leeds Festival. The band's new album arrives into a much different world this time around, and birthed a new energy for the band. Even during the worst times, music will find ways to inspire & thrive.

The album was written in North Wales and later completed at their homes in Utah, Into The Blue is about opening your eyes to beauty & love again. Making it to the other side. The Joy Formidable's Ritzy Bryan says, "Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way."



Rhiannon (Ritzy) Bryan & Rhydian Dafydd grew up together in North Wales before forming The Joy Formidable in 2011. Soon joined by drummer Mr. Matt Thomas, they have enjoyed an eclectic decade together creating a legacy that spans genres & celebrates their Welsh culture. Today they split their time between North Wales and the closest thing they could find in the U.S. - "In the middle of nowhere" Utah.

The band's latest release Into The Blue is about surrendering to love and magic. Having the courage to enjoy a new journey and the mystery and excitement of something unexpected. The band says, "It's about opening your eyes to beauty and love again. Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way." This connection has flowed beyond the studio and into Joy Formidable's other creative passion, their community focused TJF Music Club. Launched in 2018, TJF Music gives fans access to exclusive music, online shows and much more, forging part of a much needed new culture of direct artist support which they hope other artists could follow to empower themselves. TJF Music Club has also become a cherished way of connecting with fans while touring has ceased and yet flourishes beyond. Click HERE to request Backstage access.

Listen here: