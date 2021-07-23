The Joy Formidable Release New Single 'Interval'

The Joy Formidable's highly anticipated album Into The Blue arrives August 20 (pre-order). Into The Blue will be available digitally and on limited edition colored vinyl via Enci Records in North America, Full Time Hobby in Europe and Soundly Distro in the rest of the world.

Earlier this month the band revealed the official video for "Chimes" and today the band is excited follow it up with "Interval" the final pre-release single to be lifted from the forthcoming album. "Interval" can be shared now at YouTube or on all digital streaming services.

The Joy Formidable have also announced a U.S. tour which will include performances on both coasts. The upcoming tour will include shows in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City and more. All shows are listed below and tickets are available HERE.

Into The Blue follows the band's critically acclaimed, kaleidoscopic 2018 album AAARTH, during which the band supported Foo Fighters on their North American tour, were invited by The Cure's Robert Smith to play his Meltdown Festival in London and Pasadena Daydream fest in LA, and they performed on the mainstage at Reading & Leeds Festival. The band's new album arrives into a much different world this time around, and birthed a new energy for the band. Even during the worst times, music will find ways to inspire & thrive.



The album was written in North Wales and later completed at their homes in Utah, Into The Blue is about opening your eyes to beauty & love again. Making it to the other side. The Joy Formidable's Ritzy Bryan says, "Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way."



Rhiannon (Ritzy) Bryan & Rhydian Dafydd grew up together in North Wales before forming The Joy Formidable in 2011. Soon joined by drummer Mr. Matt Thomas, they have enjoyed an eclectic decade together creating a legacy that spans genres & celebrates their Welsh culture. Today they split their time between North Wales and the closest thing they could find in the U.S. - "In the middle of nowhere" Utah.



Into The Blue is about surrendering to love and magic. Having the courage to enjoy a new journey and the mystery and excitement of something unexpected. The band says, "It's about opening your eyes to beauty and love again. Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way." This connection has flowed beyond the studio and into Joy Formidable's other creative passion, their community focused TJF Music Club. Launched in 2018, TJF Music gives fans access to exclusive music, online shows and much more, forging part of a much needed new culture of direct artist support which they hope other artists could follow to empower themselves. TJF Music Club has also become a cherished way of connecting with fans while touring has ceased and yet flourishes beyond. Click HERE to request Backstage access.

The Joy Formidable Tour Dates

11.26 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

11.27 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11.29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11.30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

12.02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

12.04 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

12.05 - Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

12.07 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

12.09 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

12.10 - Columbus, OH @ A & R Music Hall

12.11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

12.12 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club

12.13 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

12.14 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12.16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

12.17 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

12.18 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Photo Credit: The Joy Formidable