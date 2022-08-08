The Joy Formidable Announce 'Into The Blue' Deluxe Edition

Celebrated Welsh, alt-rock band The Joy Formidable are proud to announce the band's Into The Blue Deluxe Edition (pre-order). Out digitally on September 14, the forthcoming release includes two new songs as well as new artwork to commemorate the release.

On the Deluxe Edition, The Joy Formidable's Ritzy Bryan says, "It's been a strange feeling, to release an album (in 2021) & not get the chance to share it live with an audience, especially an album like Into the Blue that has a lot of live energy. We feel like it deserves that moment and we wanted to re-visit the recorded version with some new tracks ahead of the tour. Will be nice to get out there with The Front Bottoms, Cuffed Up and Tres Leches."

The Joy Formidable have also announced U.S. fall tour dates supporting Into The Blue. The tour will begin on September 3 in Austin, TX at Empire Control Room and hit markets such as New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. The tour also includes festival performances at Riot Fest in Chicago on September 17 and Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY on September 25.

The Joy Formidable will be joining The Front Bottoms on their headline dates while Cuffed Up and Tres Leches will be performing with TJF on select dates. Tickets for the tour are on sale now and a full listing of dates can be found below.

Ritzy Bryan had the following to add about the upcoming U.S. run:

"We finally get to see you North American friends We've missed you so much. It's been almost three years since our last full length tour of the USA & Canada. The interim bore a new album - Into the Blue, some beautiful online shows & a much grown back catalogue within our TJF Music Club. We've been busy & connected but time to come together again, with gusto & a degree of madness with three packed months of headline, festival and support shows."

Alongside news of the band's first run of shows stateside since 2020, The Joy Formidable released a lyric video for "Somewhere New." The video, created by the band, is the first in a series of new videos that will be released this summer leading up to the U.S tour.

Into The Blue is available digitally and on limited edition colored vinyl via Enci Records in North America, Full Time Hobby in Europe and Soundly Distro in the rest of the world (order). Into The Blue is about opening your eyes to beauty & love again. Making it to the other side. The Joy Formidable's Ritzy Bryan says, "Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way."

Into The Blue follows the band's kaleidoscopic 2018 album AAARTH, during which the band supported Foo Fighters on their North American tour, were invited by The Cure's Robert Smith to play his Meltdown Festival in London and Pasadena Daydream fest in LA, and they performed on the mainstage at Reading & Leeds Festival. The band's new album arrives into a much different world this time around, and birthed a new energy for the band. Even during the worst times, music will find ways to inspire & thrive.

Rhiannon (Ritzy) Bryan & Rhydian Dafydd grew up together in North Wales before forming The Joy Formidable in 2011. Soon joined by drummer Mr. Matt Thomas, they have enjoyed an eclectic decade together creating a legacy that spans genres & celebrates their Welsh culture. Today they split their time between North Wales and the closest thing they could find in the U.S. - "In the middle of nowhere" Utah.

Into The Blue is about surrendering to love and magic. Having the courage to enjoy a new journey and the mystery and excitement of something unexpected. The band says, "It's about opening your eyes to beauty and love again. Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way."

This connection has flowed beyond the studio and into Joy Formidable's other creative passion, their community focused TJF Music Club. Launched in 2018, TJF Music gives fans access to exclusive music, online shows and much more, forging part of a much needed new culture of direct artist support which they hope other artists could follow to empower themselves. TJF Music Club has also become a cherished way of connecting with fans while touring has ceased and yet flourishes beyond.

Watch the new lyric video here:

The Joy Formidable Tour Dates

09.03- Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room +

09.04 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips +

09.06 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar +

09.07 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club +

09.09 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club +

09.11 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom +

09.12 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage +

09.14 - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's *

09.15 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater *

09.16 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live *

09.17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09.18 - Grand Rapids, RI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

09.20 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's *

09.21 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal *

09.22 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall *

09.25 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09.26 - Denver, CO @ Summit *

09.27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Even Center *

09.28 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

09.30 - Spokane, WA @Knitting Factory *

10.01 - Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theater *

10.03 - Reno, NV @ Cargo *

10.04 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst *

10.05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

10.06 - Venice, CA @ The Venice West

10.07 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Music Hall *

10.09 - Ventura, CA @ Majestic Theater*

10.11 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater *

10.12 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater *

10.17 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *

10.18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

10.21 - Albany, NY @ The Hollow #

10.22 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge #

10.25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall #

10.27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

10.28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

10.29 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

10.31 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI #

11.01 - Univeristy City, MO @ Duck Room #

11.02 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room #

11.06 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

11.07 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studio #

11.09 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

11.11 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets #

11.12 - San Diego, CA @ SODA Bar #

11.15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre #

* with The Front Bottoms

# with Cuffed Up

+ with Tres Leches