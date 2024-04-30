The Irish Tenors to Embark on 25th Anniversary Tour with the George Ellis Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Irish Tenors, the acknowledged Godfathers of Irish repertoire, will be touring Australian venues this September with The George Ellis Orchestra.

Tickets go on sale for the shows on Thursday, May 2, and can be purchased HERE.

The Irish Tenors have been touring together since 1998, with sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and major concert halls throughout the world. Their faces and voices are familiar to audiences around the world, including on the “Ellis Island” recordings that have sold over a million CDs and DVDs.

Since they first joined voices in 1998, The Irish Tenors have made countless traditional treasures breathe with new life. Moreover, they’ve proven themselves gifted interpreters of a wide range of material, with such songs as “My Heart Will Go On” (from Titanic), “Fairytale Of New York”(previously recorded by Kirsty MacColl and The Pogues), and Jimmy Kennedy’s “South Of The Border (Down Mexico Way)”. These songs live comfortably in their repertoire alongside “Danny Boy,” “Whiskey in the Jar” and “Fields Of Athenry.”

The Irish Tenors powerful vocal line-up of Anthony Kearns, Ronan Tynan and Declan Kelly are unquestionably the leading brand of this genre. All classically trained singers, each having performed in leading concert halls across the world, together they combine to produce a sound and concert experience, which touches hearts and stirs the emotions. Happy songs of celebration and humour, mixed with touching melodies and songs that warm the heart.

They are surely versatile, but for many, Anthony Kearns, Ronan Tynan and Declan Kelly are synonymous with Irish music. There is an aching bittersweet quality to much of Ireland’s musical heritage, a melodic loveliness and emotional intensity that brings a tingle to the spine and a tear to the eye. The dazzling technique and depth of feeling that defines this musical genre, amplified to the third power, is the hallmark of The Irish Tenors.

The Irish Tenors continue to tour constantly, thrilling old fans and winning new ones all around the globe. In the United States, they are one of the most successful Irish touring acts ever, second only to U2. Whether as the powerful vocal trio in full flight, or in their cameo solo spots, a concert performance by The Irish Tenors is an experience that never fails to excite and bear witness to the power of great music when performed by true artists. Most concerts end with two, three, and sometimes four standing ovations, with their songs bringing audiences to their feet.

