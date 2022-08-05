Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Interrupters' Release New Album 'In The Wild'

The Interrupters' Release New Album 'In The Wild'

The album was released alongside a new music video.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 5, 2022  

Los Angeles band, The Interrupters has released their eagerly-awaited fourth studio album In The Wild via Hellcat/Epitaph Records. In The Wild arrives alongside the video for single "Raised By Wolves."

"In my formative years, I grew up with a lot of turmoil and abuse in the house. I had no consistent parental figures to turn to and I couldn't trust anyone," Aimee Interrupter shares of "Raised By Wolves." "I ended up in a foster home and moved around a lot throughout my childhood. This set the stage for many missteps in my life. I truly feel that I was raised by wolves... in the wild. This song is me coming to terms with that and forgiving those who I expected to be there for me, while also forgiving myself."

While the album as a whole acts as a semblance of resilience and survival, "Raised By Wolves" is the pinnacle of In The Wild and represents Aimee's tumultuous upbringing, but ultimately signifies the strength she's developed through those experiences. Aimee spoke with Nylon Magazine about her lifelong struggle with depression, living through abuse, and what makes her hopeful.

Despite the heavy topics addressed, In The Wild is not weighed down but rather lifted into an anthemic space that offers strength and inspiration for listeners. The Interrupters are Aimee Interrupter, guitarist Kevin Bivona, and his younger twin brothers, Jesse on drums and Justin on bass. The group recently performed their leading single "In The Mirror" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

Aug. 7th - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013*

Aug. 8th - Lokeren, Belgium - Lokerse Feesten*

Aug. 9th - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall*

Aug. 11th - Tolmin, Slovenia - PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022*

Aug. 12th - Igea Marina, Italy - Bay Fest 2022*

Aug. 13th - Linz, Austria - Tabakfabrik Linz*

Aug. 16th - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt*

Aug. 17th - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle*

Aug. 20th - Tiverton, United Kingdom - Beautiful Days Festival 2022*

Aug. 21st - Bristol, United Kingdom - Marble Factory*

Aug. 23rd - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City*

Aug. 24th - Leeds, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Leeds*

Aug. 29th - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Academy*

Aug. 31st - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Barrowland Ballroom*

Sept. 2nd - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute*

Sept. 3rd - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Brixton*

U.S. TOUR DATES

Sept. 9th - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom Outdoors

Sept. 10th - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

Sept. 11th - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex Outdoors - The Lot

Sept. 13th - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 14th - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 16th - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

Sept. 17th - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

Sept. 18th - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 20th - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park

Sept. 21st - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sept. 23rd - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union

Sept. 24th - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

Sept. 25th - Las Vegas, CA - Mandalay Bay Beach Stage

Oct. 9th - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

*The Interrupters will appear in the UK and various festivals separate from the Flogging Molly co-headline tour.




From This Author - Michael Major


DYLYN Announces Debut Full-Length Album 'The Sixty90s'
August 5, 2022

With influences that range from Blondie to Black Sabbath, DYLYN (aka Gwendolyn Lewis) has created a unique style that pulls together raw, rock n’ roll energy with brilliant pop hooks. The alt-rock power force is excited to release her debut full length LP soon, The Sixty90s, an homage to the grit of the 90s and the warmth of the 60s.
Brynn Cartelli Unveils New Single 'Girl Code'
August 5, 2022

Celebrated 19-year-old singer-songwriter Brynn Cartelli unveiled her ethereal, guitar-driven single “Girl Code.” Written by Cartelli shortly after moving to New York City, the song illustrates the night she met her current boyfriend. Produced by Adam Argyle (Dua Lipa, James Bay), the track is out now on all streaming platforms.
Panic! At the Disco Releases New Song 'Local God'
August 5, 2022

“Local God” follows the release of singles “Middle of a Breakup” and “Viva Las Vengeance,” off the band’s upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance. “Viva Las Vengeance” scored the band their third #1 song on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Charts, the fastest song to climb to #1 in over a year! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.
VIDEO: discovery+ Debuts THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS Docuseries Trailer
August 5, 2022

Watch the video trailer for the new four-part series, THE DIANA INVESTIGATIONS, which offers a new look into the tragedy that has shocked the world for decades. For the first time, hear exclusively from the key figures who investigated the beloved Princess Diana's death as they provide new insight and reveal never-before-heard details.
Alain Zane Share New Single 'Kite'
August 5, 2022

Alain Zane, the Los Angeles duo consisting of singer, multi-instrumentalist Cat Colbert and producer/ multi-instrumentalist Ethan Browne, shared the new single “Kite” from their debut album Right Before Your Eyes. Reimagined by Browne, Right Before Your Eyes is sleek and groove-driven, mixing the R&B and funk of Roy Ayers and Grover Washington.