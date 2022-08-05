The Interrupters' Release New Album 'In The Wild'

Los Angeles band, The Interrupters has released their eagerly-awaited fourth studio album In The Wild via Hellcat/Epitaph Records. In The Wild arrives alongside the video for single "Raised By Wolves."

"In my formative years, I grew up with a lot of turmoil and abuse in the house. I had no consistent parental figures to turn to and I couldn't trust anyone," Aimee Interrupter shares of "Raised By Wolves." "I ended up in a foster home and moved around a lot throughout my childhood. This set the stage for many missteps in my life. I truly feel that I was raised by wolves... in the wild. This song is me coming to terms with that and forgiving those who I expected to be there for me, while also forgiving myself."

While the album as a whole acts as a semblance of resilience and survival, "Raised By Wolves" is the pinnacle of In The Wild and represents Aimee's tumultuous upbringing, but ultimately signifies the strength she's developed through those experiences. Aimee spoke with Nylon Magazine about her lifelong struggle with depression, living through abuse, and what makes her hopeful.

Despite the heavy topics addressed, In The Wild is not weighed down but rather lifted into an anthemic space that offers strength and inspiration for listeners. The Interrupters are Aimee Interrupter, guitarist Kevin Bivona, and his younger twin brothers, Jesse on drums and Justin on bass. The group recently performed their leading single "In The Mirror" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

TOUR DATES

Aug. 7th - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013*

Aug. 8th - Lokeren, Belgium - Lokerse Feesten*

Aug. 9th - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall*

Aug. 11th - Tolmin, Slovenia - PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022*

Aug. 12th - Igea Marina, Italy - Bay Fest 2022*

Aug. 13th - Linz, Austria - Tabakfabrik Linz*

Aug. 16th - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt*

Aug. 17th - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle*

Aug. 20th - Tiverton, United Kingdom - Beautiful Days Festival 2022*

Aug. 21st - Bristol, United Kingdom - Marble Factory*

Aug. 23rd - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rock City*

Aug. 24th - Leeds, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Leeds*

Aug. 29th - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Academy*

Aug. 31st - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Barrowland Ballroom*

Sept. 2nd - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute*

Sept. 3rd - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Brixton*

U.S. TOUR DATES

Sept. 9th - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom Outdoors

Sept. 10th - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

Sept. 11th - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex Outdoors - The Lot

Sept. 13th - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 14th - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 16th - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

Sept. 17th - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

Sept. 18th - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 20th - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park

Sept. 21st - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sept. 23rd - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union

Sept. 24th - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

Sept. 25th - Las Vegas, CA - Mandalay Bay Beach Stage

Oct. 9th - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

*The Interrupters will appear in the UK and various festivals separate from the Flogging Molly co-headline tour.