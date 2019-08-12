The Inspector Cluzo Announces Fall Tour

French "rock farmers" The Inspector Cluzo have announced that they will be heading back to the US this fall for an extensive tour with '68 and The Messenger Birds. The fall tour follows a successful trip to the US where TIC opened for Clutch and Eels.

"Last May we recorded a live unplugged version of WE THE PEOPLE OF THE SOIL at Vance Powell's studio. The unplugged recording is called BROTHERS IN IDEALS and will be released early 2020. We are excited to be back in North America for a 3rd US tour this year. Last winter we did a tour in the midwest where we opened for our good friends of CLUTCH & EELS. We are stoked to open for the crazy AVATAR and be part of this "they came two by two tour" with 68 & the Messenger Birds"

The Inspector Cluzo plays their kind of country music, their kind of folk music that is 'music of the country' and 'music of the people'. Though, it's much too electric and furious for that. In any case, nothing would be more unfair than to try to put these raging ambassadors - Laurent Lacrouts and Mathieu Jourdain - into a charming folklore box. Instead, they have been dubbed 'rock farmers".

The Inspector Cluzo is free and independent, because Laurent and Mathieu are free and independent - They don't listen to those who give orders. They are their own label, their own editor, their own manager, their own agent - and they've found that they can get along very well without a bass player. It's their level of thriftiness - on a human scale. Here drums, guitar and voice is all they need to write universal music - a rough sort of blues, with the force of revolt and passion.

It's easy to see that they are one of a kind, they don't hold back. They live a double life like you read about in novels - six months on the farm, taking care of their geese and ducks, their stubborn goat, growing corn - then six months on the road all over the world - guts and 'foie gras'.

During their concerts, The Inspector Cluzo creates a sort of mantra, fully charged with high decibels, finishing their concerts dripping with sweat - exhausted but alive, fully alive.

More info, up to date news, and to purchase tickets visit http://theinspectorcluzo.com

TOUR DATES

9/10 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

9/11 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

9/12 Rochester, NY @ Anthology *

9/13 Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground

9/14 Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall *

9/15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

9/17 Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall *

9/18 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

9/19 Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection *

9/20 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room @ The Crofoot

9/23 Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

9/24 St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

9/25 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

9/26 Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom *

9/27 Ft. Worth, TX @ Tomcats West

9/28 Austin, TX @ Dirty Dog

10/1 Scottsdale, AZ @ Pubrock

10/2 San Diego, CA @ Observatory *

10/3 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

10/4 Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & BillIards

10/6 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

10/7 Redding, CA @ The Dip

10/8 Portland, OR @ Paris Theater

10/9 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10/11 Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

10/12 Kansas City, MO @ The Rino

10/13 Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom

10/14 Nashville, TN @ The End

10/15 Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

10/16 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

10/17 Fayetteville, NC @ Drunk Horse Pub

10/18 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

*+AVATAR





