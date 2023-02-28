Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Inaugural Big Easy Cruise Announces Lineup

The Big Easy sails November 4-11, 2023 from Ft. Lauderdale to New Orleans and Cozumel.

Feb. 28, 2023  

StarVista LIVE announces a completely new way to celebrate New Orleans as it launches the Big Easy Cruise, a 7-day event that brings together the music, food, culture and spirit of this extraordinary city.

Concerts featuring the roots and offshoots of American music will fill the days and nights with performances by Little Feat, Tab Benoit, Samantha Fish, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Leo Nocentelli from The Meters, Anders Osborne, Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Tuba Skinny, John Boutté, Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters, Honey Island Swamp Band and John "Papa" Gros with more jazz, funk, R&B, Cajun, zydeco and blues-based artists to be announced in the coming months.

The cruise will also dock in New Orleans for a very special exclusive performance by Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph at the famed club Tipitina's, along with rich cultural experiences throughout the city. The Big Easy sails November 4-11, 2023 from Ft. Lauderdale to New Orleans and Cozumel aboard the luxurious Holland America Line Nieuw Amsterdam.

"We want to bring the community of people who love the essence of New Orleans together with beloved icons in music, food and more," says Mike Jason, StarVista LIVE Senior Vice President, Live Entertainment. "Our guests will be immersed in the soul of New Orleans, with rare opportunities to spend time with their favorite artists and musicians. And the best part is that all of this is offered in an intimate and comfortable style aboard a world class ship with incredible amenities."

A true New Orleans music festival at sea, fans will soak up great music, mouth-watering food and nothing but good vibes on the Big Easy Cruise. Artists across R&B, blues, rock, jazz, swamp pop, and even brass bands have been hand-selected to deliver the sounds of the city every day and night.

One-of-a-kind events will bring guests alongside leaders, creators and innovators in music, cuisine and history for a series of events including live interviews and songwriting presentations, theme nights, cooking demonstrations, wine tasting and much, much more.

About StarVista LIVE:

StarVista LIVE creates unique entertainment experiences that bring fans together to relive their favorite moments, create new memories, and enjoy unparalleled access to the superstars they love. StarVista LIVE cruise events include the Malt Shop Memories Cruise, the Soul Train Cruise, The Country Music Cruise, The Flower Power Cruise, the '70s Rock and Romance Cruise, Sandy Beaches Cruise, the Ultimate Disco Cruise and Abbey Road on the River festival. StarVista LIVE is a division of Direct Holdings Global.

Direct Holdings Global is a leading multi-channel marketer with a broad portfolio of products and services, most notably associated with the success of the StarVista and Time Life brands, delivered with a commitment to excellence and integrity.



