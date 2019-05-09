The Improvisers' Choir Releases New Music

The Improvisers' Choir is a group of agile and creative singers from across vocal styles and is lead by composer/conductor Jenni Roditi. The improvisations are led through a system of hand and face signals given by the conductor. The singers come up with their own musical elements, shaped in the moment through the conducting.

TIC won Nonclassical Battle of the Bands in 2018. Since 2015 they have performed in South Bank Centre choirs festivals four times, been to Istanbul to film and perform to a live audience in a TV studio, played Vortex Jazz Club twice among many other gigs. Special guests Ian Shaw, Cleveland Watkiss and Peter Wiegold have joined the choir to collaborate with the their unique approach.

The Landmass title emerged after the recording was complete. TIC went into the studio with a blank canvas and Roditi's job was to connect the talents of the artists in the room with her unique approach. The individual tracks were named after the sessions by Roditi. She chose tight images and specific actions connected with the natural landscape. The double EP was then shared with friends of Roditi, Cassie Yukawa-McBurney - pianist who appears in volume 2 and her husband, theatre director Simon McBurney. They listened intently and objectively half a dozen times and the word Landmass came up as a title.

The choir is working with a post-genre attitude. They feel free to draw on influences from all traditions and the singers come from many backgrounds. The music is created directly through the specific tal- ents of the singers in the room, with Roditi's direction initiating and shaping processes. The recording was made over two days. This is volume 1 of two volumes. Volume 2 will be released in the autumn.





