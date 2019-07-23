The Hold Steady Share New Song, New Album Out 8/16

The Hold Steady have released a new song, "You Did Good Kid," the second new one from Thrashing Thru The Passion, and can be downloaded with album pre-orders. Thrashing Thru The Passion is the band's seventh studio album and is out August 16 on Frenchkiss Records. Fans can receive access to exclusive album bundles, including such extras as a poster, lithograph and enamel pin set. All album pre-orders will come with a free download of "You Did Good Kid" as well as the first song "Denver Haircut." Both songs are available now at all DSPs.

"'You Did Good Kid' is the first song we worked on for this session, and remains a favorite," says Craig Finn. "It went though a few iterations before we came to this arrangement, and I'm really psyched on it. It feels great to play live."

Thrashing Thru The Passion collects five new songs recorded this year alongside five acclaimed ones released digitally between November 2017 and March 2019. The album was recorded at The Isokon in Woodstock, NY with producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin. Additional performers include Stuart Bogie, Dave Nelson, Jordan McLean and Michael Leonhart on horns and Annie Nero on backup vocals.

The Hold Steady will celebrate Thrashing Thru The Passion with "Constructive Summer 2019," a series of live show weekends across the United States. These weekends take place in Seattle, WA's The Crocodile (August 15-17), Chicago, IL's Thalia Hall and Empty Bottle (August 22-24), Nashville, TN's Basement East (September 5-7), Boston, MA's The Sinclair (September 12-15), and the fourth annual "Massive Nights" event at NY's Brooklyn Bowl (December 4-7). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.theholdsteady.net/#shows.

The Hold Steady is: Bobby Drake (drums), Craig Finn (vocals), Tad Kubler (guitar, vocals), Franz Nicolay (keyboards), Galen Polivka (bass), and Steve Selvidge (guitar, vocals).

THE HOLD STEADY LIVE SHOWS 2019

AUGUST

15-17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile (Aug 17 SOLD OUT)

22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

23 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle - SOLD OUT

24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall - SOLD OUT

SEPTEMBER

5-7 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

12-15 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair (Sept 13 & 14 SOLD OUT)

DECEMBER

4-7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl - (December 7 SOLD OUT)





