The Highwomen Nominated for Group of the Year at 2020 ACM Awards

The Highwomen-the acclaimed collaborative movement formed by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires-are nominated for Group of the Year at the 55th ACM Awards. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on CBS live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

The nomination celebrates a monumental year for the collective following the release of their critically acclaimed self-titled album, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and landed on numerous "Best of 2019" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Vulture, Stereogum, The Atlantic, Slate, American Songwriter, Consequence of Sound, Paste and the Los Angeles Times among many others.

In celebration of the release, The Highwomen will perform a special show at Chicago's Wrigley Field with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell on Saturday, August 29. The show is just their second official concert performance following their live debut at Newport Folk Festival last summer. Of the landmark performance, Billboard praises, "set a sky-high standard with a performance that was the sum of its extraordinary parts," while Rolling Stone declares, "it was clear that country music's newest supergroup's first time on stage had been a triumph." The Highwomen also performed several songs with Dolly Parton at the festival as part of the all-female headline set curated by Carlile. Of the collaboration, Consequence of Sound proclaims, "now etched in legend as one of Newport Folk's most memorable moments...a lifetime musical zenith."

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the album was released last fall via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records (stream/purchase here) and continues to receive overwhelming critical praise.

Continually demonstrating the importance of inclusion and collaboration, The Highwomen are joined by several guest musicians, vocalists and songwriters across the album. The project features Sheryl Crow (vocals, background vocals, bass), Yola (vocals, background vocals), Cobb (acoustic/electric guitar), Jason Isbell (acoustic/electric guitar), Phil Hanseroth (bass, background vocals), Tim Hanseroth (guitar, background vocals), Chris Powell (drums) and Peter Levin (piano and keyboards) with songs written by Carlile, Hemby, Morris, Shires, Isbell, the Hanseroth twins, Rodney Clawson, Lori McKenna, Miranda Lambert and Ray LaMontagne among many others.

"Anyone can be a Highwoman," Carlile notes. "It's about banding together, abandoning as much ego as humanly possible, holding one another up and amplifying other women every chance we get. Shoulder to shoulder. One push, one love."





