The Higher Releases Title Track to Forthcoming 'Elvis in Wonderland' EP

It's been over a decade since Las Vegas born and bred The Higher toured city-to-city and released their third studio album It's Only Natural via Epitaph Records.

What felt like an indefinite hiatus has ended, and The Higher has officially returned. Within the past month, the pop-rock four piece made waves with the release of their comeback single "Free Ride"; giving fans a glimpse into their forthcoming EP Elvis in Wonderland - set to release on October 14, 2022 via Secret Friends Music Group.

With no plans on stopping their momentum, today The Higher has released the second single to their upcoming project: the "Elvis in Wonderland" title track across DSPs. For the band, "Elvis in Wonderland'' is a commentary on the sensation that Las Vegas brings to those who desire a much needed escape. Coupled with hard-hitting kicks and danceable guitar licks, "Elvis in Wonderland" is the perfect playbook to that early 2000s emo and pop rock energy we all know and love.

"Singing on Fremont a few times a week since we disbanded has given me a different perspective of Vegas. There's a million characters all wandering, trying to scratch that itch in ways only this place can provide. I tried to put myself in their shoes. What would Vegas be like as a tourist? I'm jealous I'll never know."

- Seth Trotter, lead vocalist of The Higher

Nestled with the single release is a colorful visual directed and edited by Alex Bemis that pays homage to the overarching themes of the EP, and continues the storyline of our Elvis impersonator in "Free Ride." Against the backdrop of pulsing casino lights, the music video takes focus on Elvis off-the-clock, completely inebriated in the euphoria of it all. He is simply Elvis, unfiltered - in a Vegas wonderland.

"I found the Elvis we used for the video on Craigslist. Bob. Great dude. We took a literal approach to the Elvis video. We wanted to show what it's like being Elvis in Wonderland, and Bob nailed it." - Reggie Ragan, guitarist of The Higher

The Elvis in Wonderland EP comes to DSPs everywhere October 14, and will be available on vinyl through Secret Friends Music Group, Take This To Heart Records and Parting Gift Records. Fans can now pre-order merchandise bundles with limited-supply vinyl variants in colors such as half gold/half bone with black splatter, orange crush with easter yellow & red splatter, neon yellow, and ultra clear with gold splatter.

The Higher rode the wave of pop-rock stardom in the early 2000's after sharing the stage with emo greats including Panic! At The Disco, Taking Back Sunday, Motion City Soundtrack, Silverstein, and more.

Their unique brand of rock fused with a hint of groove landed their fan-favorite On Fire LP a #9 spot on the Billboard Heatseekers Charts, on heavy rotation on multiple MTV channels, and on the radar of top tastemakers including SPIN, Kerrang!, Fuse, and more. Now the Epitaph Records alumni are taking everything they know from the major stages of their early days to shine brighter than ever for their 2022 comeback.

They are poised to share their first release since 2009, the Elvis In Wonderland EP coming out on October 14, 2022 via Secret Friends Music Group. The new tracks encompass their rejuvenated sound and fresh era fusing elements of dance pop, emo, and R&B with a pop-punk edge. With Seth Trotter on vocals, Reggie Ragan on guitar and vocals, and George Lind rounding out the lineup on drums, The Higher is prepared to soar once again. Vinyl and pre-order bundles are available here.

Watch the music video for "Elvis In Wonderland" on YouTube. The Higher's newest EP Elvis In Wonderland will be available for streaming on October 14 via Secret Friends Music Group.

Watch the new music video here:

The Higher US 2022 Tour Dates

with Anarbor, Animal Sun *

with The Ghost Club, Little Hag, Bad Luck ^

Sunday, September 25 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

Friday, October 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Hungry Fest (EP Release Show)

Thursday, November 3 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Wasted Grain *

Friday, November 4 - Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues [Parish Room] *

Saturday, November 5 - San Diego, CA @ Showroom *

Sunday, November 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre *

Thursday, November 17 - Montclair, NJ @ Vestry Concerts (SOLD OUT) ^

Friday, November 18 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents ^

Saturday, November 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch ^