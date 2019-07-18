The Harmaleighs Share New Video For ANTHEM FOR THE WEAK

Nashville indie duo The Harmaleighs (Haley Grant and Kaylee Jasperson) give another taste off their upcoming full-length She Won't Make Sense with album opener "Anthem For The Weak." The accompanying video, which premiere earlier today via FLOOD, was shot in Mt. Pleasant, TN and follows the duo around the town on razor scooters, a hobby Haley took up during her darkest mental state at the advice of her therapist. Out August 2nd, She Won't Make Sense is a concept album about mental illness - specifically Haley's deeply personal journey through anxiety, depression and mania.

Watch the video here:

Haley says of the track, "'Anthem for the Weak' is about listening heavily to the voice in your head. She talks so much and sometimes it's like hearing your favorite song. She's so easy to tune into even though she can be so toxic. This song sparked the idea of referring to my mental health as 'Susan' and putting a character to her." The character of "Susan" appears throughout the album.

Produced by Dan Molad (Lucius, JD McPherson, Tweedy), She Won't Make Sense is a stark contrast from their previous releases, having evolved from their acoustic beginnings to a fuller sound involving synths, strings and drums. The album covers the full spectrum of sound, from heavier rock tunes to somber folk, to properly convey the emotional weight of the album's subject matter.

The Harmaleighs On Tour:

Mon, July 15 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar (w/ And The Kids)

Thur, July 18 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewing (w/ And The Kids)

Fri, July 19 Middletown, CT @ MAC 650 (w/ And The Kids)

Fri, Aug 2 Birmingham, AL @ Secret Stages Music Festival

Sat, Aug 3 Birmingham, AL @ Secret Stages Music Festival

Fri, Aug 23 Nashville, TN @ The Basement (Album Release Show)

Mon, Sept 9 Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl (w/ Dave Hause)

Thur, Sept 12 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar (w/ Dave Hause)

Thur, Sept 19 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern (w/ Chris Pureka)

Mon, Sept 21 Spring Lake, MI @ Seven Steps Up (w/ Chris Pureka)

Tue, Sept 22 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark (w/ Chris Pureka)

Wed, Sept 23 Madison, WI @ High Noon (w/ Chris Pureka)

Fri, Sept 25 Evanston, IL @ SPACE (w/ Chris Pureka)

Sat, Sept 26 Milwaukee, WI @ Anodyne Coffee (w/ Chris Pureka)

Sun, Sept 27 Minneapolis, MN @ The Warming House (w/ Chris Pureka)

Mon, Sept 28 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel (w/ Chris Pureka)





