The Happy Fits Release Video For 'The Garden'

Orchestral tinged indie-pop trio The Happy Fits - Calvin Langman, Ross Monteith, and Luke Davis - have released the video for "The Garden" - watch below. Originally featured on their sophomore full-length, What Could Be Better, the poignantly written cello-driven ballad follows the album's overall exploration of themes like validation and stability, as Langman struggles to untangle the emotional knots and agonizing confusion left by his father's imbalanced distribution of love.

The song's touching lyrics swirl around the resentments and bewilderments that Langman uncovers as he revisits the plot of land that his father obsessively cultivated throughout his childhood. "My father often spent more time outside caring for his plants than caring for his family," Langman explains. "It always confounded me how there could be such a beautiful, bountiful life outside our house but not inside."

"The Garden" spotlights how the New Jersey-based trio have used this transparent and authentic approach to songwriting to help them form an eager and engaged fanbase, rocketing them to 43 million global streams and a reach of 560,000 listeners monthly listeners on Spotify. "Hold Me Down" - one of the focus tracks from What Could Be Better - has reached #5 on the SiriusXM Alt 18 Countdown and #39 on the Alternative Radio Chart, inching the band towards their first ever chart debut.

Their upbeat nature comes from a desire to connect with a world that's sometimes distant. As a result, What Could Be Better is a mission statement that's meant to be shared, channeling youthful malaise into songs that demand to be sung along to. Popmatters, DuJour, Alternative Press, Atwood Magazine and others have all signed on to champion the band's unique, guitar-and-cello rock, with NPR asking "What Could Be Better? I honestly don't know."

Photo Credit: Rahil Ahsruff