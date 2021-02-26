'The Great Realisation' Author Tom Foolery Joins The Worldwide Music Conference 2021

The Worldwide Music Conference (WWMC) is the first-ever interdisciplinary conference that brings together musicians and scientists to explore how music works and affects people. The WWMC proudly announces the participation of British author and influencer, Tom Foolery (Tomos Roberts). The talented 26-year-old writer joins the WWMC 2021 to talk about the power of reading aloud through sound and intonation.

Foolery is known for being the author of "The Great Realisation", a poetic masterpiece that was released back in April 2020 as a bedtime tale on YouTube. In amidst the Covid 19 pandemic, this story sheds hope towards worldwide issues such as corporate greed, environmental disasters, and of course, global illness. Despite the pain Covid 19 has brought to the world, Foolery aims at highlighting the good aspects that come from this horrible situation. Thousands of people have learned to connect deeper with themselves and to share their talents with millions of people. In the end, The Great Realisation is a story that has helped people cope with personal and psychological struggles. The story can be appreciated in different languages, including German, Arabic, Hebrew, French, Spanish, Russian and Italian.

The Worldwide Music Conference will hold its first online edition on April 22 and 23, 2021. The WWMC is a pioneer event made for public audiences who wish to deepen their knowledge of music. Moreover, this will be a place where people and organizations can exchange knowledge, resources, and ideas in favor of music studies. The event will bring together some of the most prestigious scientific and musical minds of our time to discuss their findings and research on several knowledge fields like music theory, mathematics, acoustics, technology, biology, psychology, ethnography, and other disciplines. Additionally, this event will be a great opportunity for highlighting independent authors and researchers who wish to expose their findings worldwide, as the best studies will be published after being evaluated by a diverse and experienced international scientific committee composed of 17 different nationalities.