The Glorious Sons Share New Single 'Young King'

Following the release of their brand-new tracks "Daylight" -- which received its world debut last Saturday during NBC and Sportsnet's coverage of the NHL Stanley Cup -- and this week's "Young King," two-time JUNO Award-winning rock band The Glorious Sons have announced The Unfinished Business Tour, set to kick off December 2021. Hear "Young King" HERE, and find the full list of tour dates below.

Beginning December 10 in Pittsburgh, PA, the 29-date North American run includes three nights at the acclaimed Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, in addition to dates in Chicago, Minneapolis, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City, among others. The TGS Union presale begins on June 1 at 1pm ET, followed by the Spotify Fan First presale on June 2 at 10am local. The general public on sale is confirmed for June 4 at 10am local time.

Over recent months, the group have been promoting an exclusive, limited edition poster series via the TGS Union mobile app. This series has been animated and each poster has been offered as a 1 of 1 minted NFT offer that includes a pair of 'season passes' to all TGS shows in 2022, with 15 packages available in total. With the tour announcement, The Glorious Sons are offering a 1 of 1 version of all of the animated posters that includes a lifetime pair of tickets to any TGS show. The bidding on these items will be conducted via Rarible.com beginning at 1pm ET on May 27 and will be open for two weeks.

From headlining clubs to arenas and festival dates, from playing tiny rooms to massive shows with The Rolling Stones, Twenty-One Pilots and touring across the U.S. with The Struts, and from growing up in Kingston to headlining a hometown show at Richardson Memorial Stadium attended by over 14,000 of their biggest fans, The Glorious Sons have steadily cemented their position as "Canada's Best Export" (Washington Times).

Listen to "Young King" below.

THE GLORIOUS SONS

THE UNFINISHED BUSINESS TOUR 2021/2022

12/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/11 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

12/12 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12/14 - Chicago, IL - Metro

12/15 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

12/17 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

12/18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

1/20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom*

1/21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom*

1/22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom*

1/25 - Vernon, BC - Performing Arts Centre*

1/28 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre*

1/29 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall*

1/31 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's*

2/1 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's*

2/3 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre*

2/5 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place*

2/9 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre*

2/10 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Place*

2/16 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place*

2/17 - Peterborough, ON - Memorial Centre*

2/19 - London, ON - Bud Gardens*

2/22 - Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square*

2/23 - Windsor, ON - Chrysler Theatre*

2/26 - St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre*

3/3 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus*

3/4 - Quebec City, QC - Impérial Bell*

*w/special guest JJ Wilde