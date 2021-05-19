The Glorious Sons Share New Single 'Daylight'

Two-time JUNO Award-winning rock band The Glorious Sons dropped the unexpected new song "Daylight" today, released independently by the group and distributed via award-winning label Black Box. Hear the raucous, high-energy track HERE. Produced by The Glorious Sons and written by Brett Emmons, Jay Emmons, Chris Koster, Adam Paquette and Josh Hewson, "Daylight" displays the unpredictable unmitigated kind of sonic catharsis fueled by emotion and unfiltered intensity that offers an awakening to the mind and body and invites audiences to wholly experience the band's palpable energy. Stay tuned for more new music and U.S. tour updates.

"Daylight" is the first release from the chart-topping band in 2021 and serves as a stark reminder that if you think you know what to expect from The Glorious Sons, think again.

"I think a lot of people are hoping to hear the follow up to S.O.S.," shares lead singer Brett Emmons. "It's not here. Nor do I think it needs to be. We were more interested in making something that sounds energized than organized. It's by far the closest representation to how the band feels performing a set in a club. But mainly, the important thing to remember here, is that spiritually, the band needed to make music completely for ourselves and that's what we did."

From headlining clubs to arenas and festival dates, from playing tiny rooms to massive shows with The Rolling Stones, Twenty-One Pilots and touring across the U.S. with The Struts, and from growing up in Kingston to headlining a hometown show at Richardson Memorial Stadium attended by over 14,000 of their biggest fans, The Glorious Sons have steadily cemented their position as "Canada's Best Export" (Washington Times).

For JUNO Award winning, two-time CRIA Platinum-certified and six-time CRIA Gold-certified rock group The Glorious Sons, the past few years have been an incredible journey, leading to the meteoric rise of their recognition as one of the commanding forces in rock 'n' roll, not only at home but globally. "S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)", the final single released from their JUNO Award winning 2017 album Young Beauties and Fools not only reached the #1 spot at U.S. Mainstream Rock for four consecutive weeks but was the #1 most played song at U.S. Rock radio and most played CanCon song at Canadian Rock Radio for 2019, in addition to holding the #1 spot at Active Rock in Canada for 10 consecutive weeks and spending a record setting 64 weeks on the Canadian Rock Radio Chart. Their third full length studio album A War On Everything, named one of Classic Rock UK's Albums of the Year, saw international acclaim as the lead single "Panic Attack", became their second consecutive U.S. #1, also climbing to the top of the charts at home, where it spent an impressive ten consecutive weeks at #1, along with the album's second single "Kingdom In My Heart" that notched the band their third consecutive #1 and 12th consecutive Top 10 radio hit in Canada.

Dominating airwaves since the release of their 2015 debut The Union, The Glorious Sons have amassed a catalogue of lyrically driven, unpredictable thought provoking anthems for the socially conscious, that resonate with fans and wield their signature energy and spirit, complemented by jarring theatrical delivery and a mesmerizing live show. 2020 kicked off with multiple sold out dates on the North American A War On Everything headline tour before the world shut down. Currently nominated for a 2021 JUNO Award for Group of the Year - expect the unexpected as the The Glorious Sons return to the studio to do what 'they' love best.