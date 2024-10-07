The Funeral Portrait to Play Headlining North American Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a massively successful amphitheater tour opening for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH across the U.S. this past summer, emo rock outfit THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT will bring their theatrical ‘devotion ceremonies’ to audiences this fall at Aftershock Festival before heading out as direct support to Mongolian rock sensation THE HU.

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT has announced new headlining shows in between their dates with THE HU across North America throughout October and November, as well as a one-off show supporting Twiztid. The headlining shows will feature direct support from Dark Divine and special guests Not Enough Space. The final stop will see the band perform a special hometown gig in Atlanta, GA on November 17. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT have notably landed their first-ever Top 5 single with “Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills),” which is currently at #3 on the Active Rock radio charts. The single—boasting 3.2 million global streams and over 323k video views—is featured on the band’s second full-length album GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY released in September via Better Noise Music.

“‘Greetings from Suffocate City’ is an imaginative cocktail of genres and sounds incorporating elements of My Chemical Romance, Muse, Green Day and Shinedown, that creates a sound all of their own, with a commitment to exploring themes of loss, hope, and resilience, incorporating honest and vulnerable lyrics,” praises Metal Planet Music. The album consists of 14 tracks of theatrical, dramatic, unapologetic, full-throated flair with guest appearances from Bert McCracken of The Used, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria, and Eva Under Fire. It was co-produced by Johnny Andrews (Three Days Grace, Motionless In White, Halestorm) and Lø Spirit (aka Josh Landry).

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT TOUR DATES

9/28 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life 2024 ^

10/10 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival ^

10/12 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst #

10/15 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory #

10/16 Great Falls, MT – The Newberry %

10/18 Rapid City, SD – Aby’s %

10/19 Sioux City, IA – The Marquee %

10/20 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar %

10/21 West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom #

10/23 Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme %

10/24 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave Bar %

10/25 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues #

10/27 Toronto, ON – The Hard Luck %

10/28 Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre #

10/30 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall &

10/31 Buffalo, NY – Electric City #

11/3 Worcester, MA - The Palladium (Upstairs) %

11/4 Albany, NY – Empire Live #

11/5 Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows %

11/6 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse %

11/7 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center #

11/10 Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom *

11/11 Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

11/12 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum *

11/13 Winter Park, FL - Conduit *

11/15 Houston, TX – House of Blues #

11/17 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell) *

^ festival date

# with The HU

% with Not Enough Space

* with Not Enough Space & Dark Divine

& with Twiztid

