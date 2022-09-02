The Front Bottoms Release 'Theresa' EP

Fueled By Ramen band The Front Bottoms have released the Theresa EP. Available today on all streaming platforms, the Theresa EP continues the group's fan favorite Grandma EP series and features the singles "More Than It Hurts You" and "Hello World."

The five song collection serves as the third installment of the band's popular Grandma EP series and features new recordings of never before released fan favorite songs. During 2014, the guys unveiled the Rose EP named in honor of drummer Mat Uychich's late grandmother who passed the same year.

Four years later, the Ann EP followed in 2018 named after guitarist and vocalist Brian Sella's grandmother. Theresa finds The Front Bottoms continuing the tradition by reheating tracks from their earliest days and properly releasing them for the first time [EP Artwork / Tracklisting Below].

In support of Theresa, The Front Bottoms will return to the road for a five-week headline tour across North America which will feature support from special guests The Joy Formidable, Mobley and Motherfolk on select dates.

The new dates are set kick off at Mulcahy's in Wantagh, NY, and will see the band visiting major markets coast-to-coast with stops at festivals such as Riot Fest in Chicago, IL on September 17th, and Austin City Limits in Austin, TX on October 15th. For tickets and more information on the upcoming dates, visit here.

Earlier this summer, The Front Bottoms headlined a special sold out three show residency at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall. The Jersey City shows marked the first live performances from The Front Bottoms since the 2021 iteration of their popular year-end bash, Champagne Jam. Last years' annual holiday festival was held at The Strand in Providence, RI and saw The Front Bottoms celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their breakthrough self-titled debut album.

Last year, The Front Bottoms shared the standalone singles "Lover Boy" and "Voodoo Magic," the latter of which the band enlisted Matt Skiba of Blink-182 and Alkaline Trio to play guitar on.

Comprised of guitarist/vocalist Brian Sella and drummer Mathew Uychich, The Front Bottoms have gripped listeners and press around the world with their ragged honesty and emotional urgency. In 2020, The Front Bottoms released their celebrated album, In Sickness & In Flames, a twelve song collection produced by Mike Sapone.

NME attested, "In Sickness & In Flames is a defining work that showcases a sonic universe, rather than a structured set of songs, expertly capturing the inescapable tension of 2020." A.V. Club declared, "The Front Bottoms are as vibrant as ever on In Sickness & In Flames, a reliably great collection of folk-punk anthems that rattle the soul with crunchy riffs, electrifying hooks, and Brian Sella's idiosyncratic lyricism, which remains as amiable as it is anxiety-ridden."

UPROXX added "In Sickness & In Flames features the band's biggest choruses to date, anchored with hooks and deeply personal songwriting that will turn heads," while The FADER hailed it as, "a celebration of sorts for a band perennially on the fringes of a major breakthrough."

The Alternative detailed, "While In Sickness & In Flames was written prior to the pandemic, so much of it feels so tethered to our present collective experience, from the introspection and reflective growth that is showcased in the songwriting, to the sweeping highs and lows of the music itself. This album is the perfect companion piece to the anxiety of standing in the face of uncertainty."

Listen to the new EP here:

Tour Dates

9/14 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

9/15 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

9/16 - Columbus, OH - - Kemba Live

9/17 - Chicago, OH - Riot Fest#

9/18 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

9/20 - Fort Wayne, IN - - Piere's

9/21 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

9/22 - Little Rock, AR - - The Hall

9/23 - Tulsa, OK - - - Cain's Ballroom*

9/25 - Boulder, CO - - Boulder Theater*

9/26 - Denver, CO - - Summit

9/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union

9/28 - Boise, ID - - - Knitting Factory

9/30 - Spokane, WA - - - Knitting Factory

10/1 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theater

10/3 - Reno, NV - - - Cargo

10/4 - Santa Cruz, CA - - Catalyst

10/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Forever Cemetery

10/7 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Music Hall

10/8 - San Diego, CA - - The Observatory North Park

10/9 - Ventura, CA - - Majestic Theater

10/11 - Tucson, AZ - - Rialto

10/12 - Albuquerque, NM - - - El Rey Theater

10/15 - Austin, TX - - - Austin City Limits#

10/17 - New Orleans, LA - HOB NOLA

10/18 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

10/19 - Charlotte, NC - - - Fillmore

10/20 - Baltimore, MD - - Ram's Head

12/3-4 Phoenix, AZ - - Zona Music Festival#

# Festival Date

* With The Joy Formidable, Mobley & Motherfolk