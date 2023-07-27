The Flaming Lips to Release Gold Vinyl Edition of 'Greatest Hits Vol. 1' in September

The Flaming Lips announce the gold vinyl edition of their first official “hits” collection, to be released on September 8 via Warner Records. Greatest Hits Vol. 1 compiles eleven Warner-era singles and album tracks on a single gold LP.

This release includes singles from Transmissions From The Satellite Heart (1993), Clouds Taste Metallic (1995), The Soft Bulletin (1999), Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (2002), At War With The Mystics (2006), Embryonic (2009) and Oczy Mlody (2017).

Tracklisting for Greatest Hits Vol. 1 (Vinyl edition)

Side One:

1. Do You Realize??

2. Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt. 1

3. Race For The Prize

4. Waitin' For A Superman

5. When You Smile

6. She Don't Use Jelly

Side Two:

1. Bad Days (Aurally Excited Version)

2. The W.A.N.D.

3. Silver Trembling Hands

4. The Castle

5. The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song

The Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition 6-CD box set (100 tracks), filled with original album & EP tracks, plus a plethora of B-Sides, demos, live radio sessions and previously unreleased rarities is out now. The 5-LP box set (56 tracks) was released on April 14.

Also available now are a trio of color 12” vinyl EP’s all featuring rare tracks on vinyl for the first time ever: Fight Test (7 tracks on Ruby Red Vinyl), Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (7 tracks on Glow In the dark Green Vinyl) and the recently released Hypnotist (4 tracks on pink vinyl). Click HERE to order.

As previously mentioned, The Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize??” is also featured on the Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), available now on Hollywood Records.

The Flaming Lips are performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in its entirety at select venues around the world. Click HERE for details.

The Flaming Lips On Tour 2023:

Aug 02 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Aug 04 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival

Aug 06 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Aug 07 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Aug 18 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Aug 20 - San Francisco, CA - Stern Grove Festival

Aug 22 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square

Aug 23 - Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo

Aug 25 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheatre

Aug 26 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight

Oct 07 - Queretaro City, MX - Pulso GNP

Nov 04 - Mexico City, MX - Festival Hipnosis

Nov 08 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

Nov 09 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

About The Flaming Lips:

Formed in Oklahoma City, OK in 1983, The Flaming Lips have since become one of the most iconic, influential, unpredictable, and vital forces in American alternative rock music. The band has garnered three GRAMMY® Awards, a Tony nomination, and an RIAA Gold-certified Record for Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

Q Magazine named them one of the “50 Bands to See Before You Die.” The band has made countless late night television appearances, appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, contributed to many film soundtracks, and collaborated with artists such as Miley Cyrus, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Kacey Musgraves, Yoko Ono, The Chemical Brothers, and many more. Most recently The LIPS have recorded an album of Nick Cave covers featuring vocalist Nell Smith called “Where The Viaduct Blooms.”

They have set countless records, broken attendance records, have a hometown street named in their honor, created spectacular interactive audio/visual events now regarded as legendary. Front man Wayne Coyne has been recognized for works of art that graced many LIPS album covers along with his traveling art exhibit (and subsequent album) “The King’s Mouth,” an audiovisual art installation that has been featured in many contemporary art museums around the US.

Their latest LP, American Head, marks a return to a more melodic and song-oriented body of work and has critically been lauded as their best work in years placing on several “Year End/Best Of lists” around the world.

Evan after a combination of 23 studio recordings, 16 singles, 11 compilations, 12 EPs and 11 self-released experimental collaborative oddities released in various forms, quantities and unique mediums, The Flaming Lips remain in a creative apex that has no bounds. To that end, they have become an American Treasure and created a genre all to themselves.