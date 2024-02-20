The Flaming Lips Reveal More 'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots' Shows for 2024

The Flaming Lips share new North American tour dates and extend their already stacked 2024 schedule.

These shows will once again see the band deliver a full performance of their 2002 groundbreaking, Gold-certified Warner Records album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in its entirety, continuing to honor over two decades of this creative and critical career high watermark.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10am local time. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below and click HERE for ticket information.

The gold vinyl edition of The Flaming Lips' first official “hits'' collection is out now via Warner Records. Greatest Hits Vol. 1 compiles eleven Warner-era singles and album tracks on a single gold LP. This release includes singles from Transmissions From The Satellite Heart (1993), Clouds Taste Metallic (1995), The Soft Bulletin (1999), Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (2002), At War With The Mystics (2006), Embryonic (2009) and Oczy Mlody (2017).

Additionally, the vinyl-only concert album, Live At The Forum, London, UK Jan 22, 2003 is available now. The vintage live collection, recorded by the BBC, was included in the 6-CD format of the 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots box set and is now available on vinyl for the first time as a stand-alone release.

The limited edition first-pressing of Live At The Forum — including “Do You Realize??” and other live standouts from Yoshimi in addition to fan favorites “She Don't Use Jelly,” “Waitin' For A Superman,” and “Race For The Prize” — are pressed on pink vinyl. Click HERE to order Greatest Hits Vol. 1 and Live At The Forum.

The Flaming Lips On Tour 2024:

April

20 - Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre*

21 - N. Charleston, SC, High Water Festival*

23 - Birmingham, AL, Avondale Brewing Co*

24 - New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre*

26 - Tallahassee, FL, The Adderley Amphitheatre*

May

17 - Albuquerque, NM, Revel

18 - Prescott, AZ, Pure Imagination Festival*

June

21 - Lubbock, TX, The Buddy Holly Hall

23 - Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theater

25 - Cedar Rapids, IA, McGrath Amphitheatre

26 - Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater

28 - Louisville, KY, Iroquois Amphitheater

29 - Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live

July

16 - Wilmington, NC, Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

17 - Cary, NC, Koka Booth Amphitheatre

19 - Snowshoe, WV, 4848 Festival*

20 - Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

22 - Lewiston, NY, ArtPark

23 - LaFayette, NY, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

25 - Portland, ME, Thompson's Point

26 - Burlington, VT, Waterfront Park

* Previously announced

About The Flaming Lips:

Formed in Oklahoma City, OK in 1983, The Flaming Lips have since become one of the most iconic, influential, unpredictable, and vital forces in American alternative rock music. The band has garnered three GRAMMY Awards, a Tony nomination, and an RIAA Gold-certified Record for Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Q Magazine named them one of the “50 Bands to See Before You Die.”

The band has made countless late night television appearances, appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, contributed to many film soundtracks, and collaborated with artists such as Miley Cyrus, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Kacey Musgraves, Yoko Ono, The Chemical Brothers, and many more. Most recently The LIPS have recorded an album of Nick Cave covers featuring vocalist Nell Smith called “Where The Viaduct Blooms.”

They have set countless records, broken attendance records, have a hometown street named in their honor, created spectacular interactive audio/visual events now regarded as legendary. Front man Wayne Coyne has been recognized for works of art that graced many LIPS album covers along with his traveling art exhibit (and subsequent album) “The King's Mouth,” an audiovisual art installation that has been featured in many contemporary art museums around the US.

Their latest LP, American Head, marks a return to a more melodic and song-oriented body of work and has critically been lauded as their best work in years placing on several “Year End/Best Of lists” around the world. Evan after a combination of 23 studio recordings, 16 singles, 11 compilations, 12 EPs and 11 self-released experimental collaborative oddities released in various forms, quantities and unique mediums, The Flaming Lips remain in a creative apex that has no bounds. To that end, they have become an American Treasure and created a genre all to themselves.