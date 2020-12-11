The Evening Return With New Song 'Told Ya'

THE EVENING, a synthy, dreamy pop duo comprised of French singer. Marylou Larson and producer/instrumentalist Taylor Larson, have shared the video for "Told Ya."

The song marks the pair's first release in a year.

"Told Ya" is a smooth jam, anchored by Larson's intoxicating and breathy vocals, an array of beats, and hooks that won't quit. The refrain "You'll never find another one" will take up real estate in your brain for days at a time.

"We're excited to finally get to share 'Told Ya' with everyone," says Lane. "We've taken some time away writing new material, and 'Told Ya' felt like the right first step to show our progression as a band. It's taken in different influences and has a character not quite like any of our other singles. This is the first piece of many to come. Hope you enjoy it as much as we do!"

Originating as a studio project in 2018, Lane and Larson found a harmony in working together and the project soon blossomed into a full-fledged act. The Evening have released multiple singles, creating a genre-bending niche by combining contemporary pop twists with elements of '90s R&B and modern synthwave and electronica. With singles and cameos already charting on Billboard, the group now has a debut full-length on the horizon that will be certain to break boundaries and mystify listeners.