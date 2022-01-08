The Eagles Extend HOTEL CALIFORNIA 2022 Tour

The Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill -have extended the "Hotel California" 2022 Tour with concerts being added in Cleveland, OH; Chicago, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Detroit, MI; Pittsburgh, PA; Philadelphia, PA; Columbus, OH; Buffalo, NY; Belmont Park, NY; Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; and Salt Lake City, UT.

Each concert will feature 'Hotel California,' performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a set of their greatest hits. All shows will begin at 8 PM.

Tickets for the newly added dates for the tour, produced by Live Nation, go on sale Friday, January 14th at 10 AM local time. A variety of presales are available starting Thursday, January 13th at 10 AM local time. Click here for complete tour and ticket information. A limited number of VIP packages will be available starting Friday, January 14th at 10 AM local. VIP packages include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more.

The Eagles kicked off the "Hotel California" concerts in 2019 in Las Vegas to rave reviews and critical acclaim. To date, the Eagles have performed more than 30 Sold-Out shows in 15 major U.S. arenas, including five nights at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, four nights at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, and three concerts at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original "Hotel California" tour. The band's Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.

As the best-selling American band of the '70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six GRAMMY® Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

Photo Credits: George Holz