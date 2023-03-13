The Doobie Brothers Add Canadian Leg to 50th Anniversary Tour

Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers, have added a Canadian leg to their 50th Anniversary Tour which has had TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

The tour will make stop ten stops across six provinces kicking off in Halifax, NS - the band's first time performing there in over 40 years - and wrapping in Abbotsford, BC. This run follows previously announced performances in Australia, Japan, Singapore, and throughout the U.S. including shows in Kahului and Honolulu, HI; Hollywood and St. Petersburg, FL; and Concord, NC.

Tickets to the Canadian leg of The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM local time. A limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, preferred entrance and more. Visit LiveNation.com for ticket details.

"Last year we got to play Toronto and London, Ontario and we're excited to be able to make almost a dozen more stops in Canada in 2023," said TOM JOHNSTON.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers' collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY EXTENDED TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE June 9, 2023 Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center June 11, 2023 West Valley, UT Maverik Center June 14, 2023 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre June 15, 2023 Springfield, MO Great Southern Bank Arena June 17, 2022 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center June 18, 2023 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena June 20, 2023 Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena June 21, 2023 Madison, WI Breese Stevens Field June 23, 2023 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum June 24, 2023 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center June 26, 2023 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights June 28, 2023 Youngstown, OH The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre June 30, 2023 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena July 1, 2023 Louisville, KY The Palace Theatre July 3, 2023 Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion July 6, 2023 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center July 8, 2023 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey July 9, 2023 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey July 11, 2023 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) July 12, 2023 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) Aug 18, 2023 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater Aug 20, 2023 Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Theater Aug 23, 2023 Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheatre Aug 26, 2023 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater Aug 28, 2023 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum Aug 30, 2023 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater Aug 31, 2023 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater Sept 2, 2023 Macon, GA Macon Centreplex Sept 3, 2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena Sept 6, 2023 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Sept 7, 2023 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre Sept 9, 2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium Oct 5, 2023 National Harbor, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oct 6, 2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Oct 8, 2023 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Oct 13, 2023 * Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre Oct 14, 2023 * Moncton, NB Avenir Centre Oct 16, 2023 * Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre Oct 17, 2023 * Ottawa, ON Tribute Communities Centre Oct 19, 2023 * St. Catharines, ON Meridian Centre Oct 22, 2023 * Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre Oct 24, 2023 * Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Oct 25, 2023 * Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome Oct 27, 2023 * Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Oct 28, 2023 * Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Centre

* Tickets on sale Friday, March 17 at 10:00 AM local time

For complete tour and ticket information visit: LiveNation.com.

About The Doobie Brothers

For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll - all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world.

Their No. 1 singles "Black Water" and "What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: "Listen to the Music," "China Grove," "Jesus Is Just All Right," "Rockin' Down the Highway," "Long Train Runnin'," "Take Me In Your Arms," "Takin' it to the Streets," "Minute by Minute," "You Belong to Me," "The Doctor" and more.

In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies - a rare "diamond record."

In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee on stage. Additionally, The Doobie Brothers released their autobiography, Long Train Runnin' on July 26, 2022.