The Doobie Brothers Add Canadian Leg to 50th Anniversary Tour
Tickets to the Canadian leg of The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM local time.
Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers, have added a Canadian leg to their 50th Anniversary Tour which has had TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.
The tour will make stop ten stops across six provinces kicking off in Halifax, NS - the band's first time performing there in over 40 years - and wrapping in Abbotsford, BC. This run follows previously announced performances in Australia, Japan, Singapore, and throughout the U.S. including shows in Kahului and Honolulu, HI; Hollywood and St. Petersburg, FL; and Concord, NC.
"Last year we got to play Toronto and London, Ontario and we're excited to be able to make almost a dozen more stops in Canada in 2023," said TOM JOHNSTON.
Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers' collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY EXTENDED TOUR DATES:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
June 9, 2023
|
Sparks, NV
|
Nugget Event Center
|
June 11, 2023
|
West Valley, UT
|
Maverik Center
|
June 14, 2023
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Starlight Theatre
|
June 15, 2023
|
Springfield, MO
|
Great Southern Bank Arena
|
June 17, 2022
|
Sioux City, IA
|
Tyson Events Center
|
June 18, 2023
|
Des Moines, IA
|
Wells Fargo Arena
|
June 20, 2023
|
Duluth, MN
|
AMSOIL Arena
|
June 21, 2023
|
Madison, WI
|
Breese Stevens Field
|
June 23, 2023
|
Fort Wayne, IN
|
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|
June 24, 2023
|
Peoria, IL
|
Peoria Civic Center
|
June 26, 2023
|
Huber Heights, OH
|
Rose Music Center at The Heights
|
June 28, 2023
|
Youngstown, OH
|
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
|
June 30, 2023
|
Pikeville, KY
|
Appalachian Wireless Arena
|
July 1, 2023
|
Louisville, KY
|
The Palace Theatre
|
July 3, 2023
|
Portsmouth, VA
|
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
|
July 6, 2023
|
Reading, PA
|
Santander Performing Arts Center
|
July 8, 2023
|
New Brunswick, NJ
|
State Theatre New Jersey
|
July 9, 2023
|
New Brunswick, NJ
|
State Theatre New Jersey
|
July 11, 2023
|
Morristown, NJ
|
Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
|
July 12, 2023
|
Morristown, NJ
|
Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
|
Aug 18, 2023
|
Waite Park, MN
|
The Ledge Amphitheater
|
Aug 20, 2023
|
Lincoln, NE
|
Pinewood Bowl Theater
|
Aug 23, 2023
|
Camdenton, MO
|
Ozarks Amphitheatre
|
Aug 26, 2023
|
Brandon, MS
|
Brandon Amphitheater
|
Aug 28, 2023
|
Biloxi, MS
|
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|
Aug 30, 2023
|
Huntsville, AL
|
The Orion Amphitheater
|
Aug 31, 2023
|
Franklin, TN
|
FirstBank Amphitheater
|
Sept 2, 2023
|
Macon, GA
|
Macon Centreplex
|
Sept 3, 2023
|
Savannah, GA
|
Enmarket Arena
|
Sept 6, 2023
|
Simpsonville, SC
|
CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
|
Sept 7, 2023
|
Greensboro, NC
|
White Oak Amphitheatre
|
Sept 9, 2023
|
Charleston, SC
|
Credit One Stadium
|
Oct 5, 2023
|
National Harbor, MD
|
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|
Oct 6, 2023
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
Oct 8, 2023
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
|
Oct 13, 2023 *
|
Halifax, NS
|
Scotiabank Centre
|
Oct 14, 2023 *
|
Moncton, NB
|
Avenir Centre
|
Oct 16, 2023 *
|
Ottawa, ON
|
Canadian Tire Centre
|
Oct 17, 2023 *
|
Ottawa, ON
|
Tribute Communities Centre
|
Oct 19, 2023 *
|
St. Catharines, ON
|
Meridian Centre
|
Oct 22, 2023 *
|
Winnipeg, MB
|
Canada Life Centre
|
Oct 24, 2023 *
|
Edmonton, AB
|
Rogers Place
|
Oct 25, 2023 *
|
Calgary, AB
|
Scotiabank Saddledome
|
Oct 27, 2023 *
|
Kelowna, BC
|
Prospera Place
|
Oct 28, 2023 *
|
Abbotsford, BC
|
Abbotsford Centre
* Tickets on sale Friday, March 17 at 10:00 AM local time
For complete tour and ticket information visit: LiveNation.com.
About The Doobie Brothers
For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll - all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world.
Their No. 1 singles "Black Water" and "What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: "Listen to the Music," "China Grove," "Jesus Is Just All Right," "Rockin' Down the Highway," "Long Train Runnin'," "Take Me In Your Arms," "Takin' it to the Streets," "Minute by Minute," "You Belong to Me," "The Doctor" and more.
In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies - a rare "diamond record."
In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee on stage. Additionally, The Doobie Brothers released their autobiography, Long Train Runnin' on July 26, 2022.