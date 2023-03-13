Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Doobie Brothers Add Canadian Leg to 50th Anniversary Tour

Tickets to the Canadian leg of The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM local time.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers, have added a Canadian leg to their 50th Anniversary Tour which has had TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

The tour will make stop ten stops across six provinces kicking off in Halifax, NS - the band's first time performing there in over 40 years - and wrapping in Abbotsford, BC. This run follows previously announced performances in Australia, Japan, Singapore, and throughout the U.S. including shows in Kahului and Honolulu, HI; Hollywood and St. Petersburg, FL; and Concord, NC.

Tickets to the Canadian leg of The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM local time. A limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, preferred entrance and more. Visit LiveNation.com for ticket details.

"Last year we got to play Toronto and London, Ontario and we're excited to be able to make almost a dozen more stops in Canada in 2023," said TOM JOHNSTON.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers' collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY EXTENDED TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

June 9, 2023

Sparks, NV

Nugget Event Center

June 11, 2023

West Valley, UT

Maverik Center

June 14, 2023

Kansas City, MO

Starlight Theatre

June 15, 2023

Springfield, MO

Great Southern Bank Arena

June 17, 2022

Sioux City, IA

Tyson Events Center

June 18, 2023

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena

June 20, 2023

Duluth, MN

AMSOIL Arena

June 21, 2023

Madison, WI

Breese Stevens Field

June 23, 2023

Fort Wayne, IN

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 24, 2023

Peoria, IL

Peoria Civic Center

June 26, 2023

Huber Heights, OH

Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 28, 2023

Youngstown, OH

The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

June 30, 2023

Pikeville, KY

Appalachian Wireless Arena

July 1, 2023

Louisville, KY

The Palace Theatre

July 3, 2023

Portsmouth, VA

Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

July 6, 2023

Reading, PA

Santander Performing Arts Center

July 8, 2023

New Brunswick, NJ

State Theatre New Jersey

July 9, 2023

New Brunswick, NJ

State Theatre New Jersey

July 11, 2023

Morristown, NJ

Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

July 12, 2023

Morristown, NJ

Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

Aug 18, 2023

Waite Park, MN

The Ledge Amphitheater

Aug 20, 2023

Lincoln, NE

Pinewood Bowl Theater

Aug 23, 2023

Camdenton, MO

Ozarks Amphitheatre

Aug 26, 2023

Brandon, MS

Brandon Amphitheater

Aug 28, 2023

Biloxi, MS

Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Aug 30, 2023

Huntsville, AL

The Orion Amphitheater

Aug 31, 2023

Franklin, TN

FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept 2, 2023

Macon, GA

Macon Centreplex

Sept 3, 2023

Savannah, GA

Enmarket Arena

Sept 6, 2023

Simpsonville, SC

CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept 7, 2023

Greensboro, NC

White Oak Amphitheatre

Sept 9, 2023

Charleston, SC

Credit One Stadium

Oct 5, 2023

National Harbor, MD

The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct 6, 2023

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct 8, 2023

Atlantic City, NJ

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Oct 13, 2023 *

Halifax, NS

Scotiabank Centre

Oct 14, 2023 *

Moncton, NB

Avenir Centre

Oct 16, 2023 *

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre

Oct 17, 2023 *

Ottawa, ON

Tribute Communities Centre

Oct 19, 2023 *

St. Catharines, ON

Meridian Centre

Oct 22, 2023 *

Winnipeg, MB

Canada Life Centre

Oct 24, 2023 *

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

Oct 25, 2023 *

Calgary, AB

Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct 27, 2023 *

Kelowna, BC

Prospera Place

Oct 28, 2023 *

Abbotsford, BC

Abbotsford Centre

* Tickets on sale Friday, March 17 at 10:00 AM local time

For complete tour and ticket information visit: LiveNation.com.

About The Doobie Brothers

For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll - all of which recently culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world.

Their No. 1 singles "Black Water" and "What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: "Listen to the Music," "China Grove," "Jesus Is Just All Right," "Rockin' Down the Highway," "Long Train Runnin'," "Take Me In Your Arms," "Takin' it to the Streets," "Minute by Minute," "You Belong to Me," "The Doctor" and more.

In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies - a rare "diamond record."

In 2021, the band kicked off their 50th anniversary tour which reunited Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee on stage. Additionally, The Doobie Brothers released their autobiography, Long Train Runnin' on July 26, 2022.



share