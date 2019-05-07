The Dollyrots Join Forces With Wicked Cool Records/The Orchard For Release Of New Album

Punk-pop duo the Dollyrots recently locked themselves away at Minnesota's famed Pachyderm Studios with longtime producer John Fields, (known for his work with All Time Low, Switchfoot, Soul Asylum) to wrap up recording their 7th studio album Daydream Explosion. The twosome who have been known to take the DIY approach has decided to join forces with friends and supporters at Wicked Cool Records/ The Orchard for the new album release. Daydream Explosion will be out on July 12. Preorder Daydream Explosion on May 17 and receive instant downloads of the songs "In Your Face" and "Everything."

"This [Daydream Explosion] is the best album the Dollyrots have ever done. Their songwriting has reached a consistent level of greatness" - says Wicked Cool Records founder and Rock n' Roll Legend Stevie Van Zandt

On March 22 Wicked Cool Records released a taste of what's to come from the Dollyrots with the release of the digital single and 7-inch for the song "Everything." Today the band is partnering with PopMatters to premiere the video. Check it out here: https://www.popmatters.com/dollyrots-everything-premiere-2636505960.html.

Fresh off "The Party Time Excellent Tour" the band will play a Los Angeles album release party presented by Little Steven's Underground Garage on July 13 and have been invited to play the Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary Celebration at Shoreline Amphitheater. Expect more news about their late summer tour run soon.

The Dollyrots' 2017 album Whiplash Splash debuted on both Billboard's Heatseekers chart at #13 and Billboard's Independent Albums chart at #31. The band's 2016 live album/DVD Family Vacation: Live in Los Angeles debuted at #15 on Billboard's Heatseekers album chart, and Barefoot and Pregnant garnered their first chart appearance, peaking at #7 on Billboard's Heatseekers. Highly successful crowdsourcing campaigns preceded both chart appearance, this followed the group's 2012's self-titled LP, two albums on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records, and a 2004 debut through the venerable Lookout!/Panic Button Records.

Wicked Cool Records was founded by Stevie Van Zandt in 2005. The label evolved out of Van Zandt's weekly syndicated radio show Little Steven's Underground Garage, as it became clear that some of the best Rock and Roll wasn't receiving the support it deserved. Wicked Cool is distributed by The Orchard.

www.thedollyrots.com

Photo: Jen Rosenstein





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You