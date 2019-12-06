The Disco Biscuits Announce 2020 Camp Bisco Dates

Electronic jamband The Disco Biscuits announce Camp Bisco 2020 dates today. The festival is set to return to Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA from July 9th to July 11th. Early bird passes go on sale starting Friday, December 6th at 12PM ET. For more information visit the Camp Bisco website, HERE.

Camp Bisco, founded in 1999, is a three day outdoor music festival held at the picturesque Montage Mountain, a world-class concert venue & waterpark. The event features music from the genre's hottest artists and activities such as yoga, a 5K road race with The Disco Biscuits' Marc Brownstein, a summer camp-themed color war, and other wellness-inspired programming. The summer festival also hosts food and craft vendors, as well as perks that can only be found at a site with true infrastructure, such as on-site restaurants, showers, bathrooms and more. Additionally, festival founders and hosts, The Disco Biscuits, will once again host a pre-festival soundcheck BBQ party for VIP ticket buyers on July 8.

The Disco Biscuits are an entirely different band today than they were when they first broke out of Philadelphia in the mid-90s. That's not to say that they've abandoned their foundation, switched gears or set sail for distant shores. The Disco Biscuits are still very much the pioneers of "trancefusion," bridging the gap between electronic music and jam bands. They still remain rock pioneers whose soul belongs as much to marathon dance parties as it does to live improvisational journeys. They still employ emerging technologies to help them create music that is 100 percent human although, perhaps, not entirely of this earth.

DISCO BISCUITS TOUR DATES

December 11 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

December 12 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

December 13 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

December 14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

December 27 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

December 28 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

December 29 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

December 30 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

December 31 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

January 2 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

January 3 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

January 4 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

January 15 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

January 16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

January 17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

January 18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

April 10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

April 11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

June 25-28 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI*

July 9-11 - Camp Bisco - Montage Mountain, PA*

*festival date





