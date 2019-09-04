The Disco Biscuits Announce 2019-2020 Winter Tour

Acclaimed "trance-fusion" act The Disco Biscuits have announced today that they will be hitting the road this winter for a 23-date tour kicking off on November 14 in McKees Rocks, PA and ending in Silver Spring, MD on January 18. The run includes four consecutive nights at New York City's PlayStation Theater for New Year's Eve, which not only marks the band's 40th appearance there but also marks the final set of shows before the acclaimed Times Square venue closes its doors. In conjunction with today's announcement, the band also shared that new music is coming soon early next year with a new album slated for summer 2020. Tickets for The Disco Biscuits' winter tour are on-sale to the general public on Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. local time HERE.



The band shares the following statement: "We've been teasing this for some time now, it feels so good to finally be able to share it with you. We are back...and back in a big way. New tours. New music. New Jams. 2019 and 2020 are going to be our best years yet and all of you are at the heart of it. Expect to see us a lot, expect the unexpected.

The first thing we've got for you is our winter tour starting in just a few weeks. We're coming back to a few places we haven't been to in a while, and others that we've seen a lot through the years. All will be sweat dripping off the ceiling, Bisco fire fueled nights.

The second is a new album...we're already burning the midnight oil on this, and can't wait for you to hear it. We plan on teasing some of these soon, and dropping them individually in early 2020, then a full album next summer. 'Til then, we'll be seeing you a quite a bit and spending every waking hour making sure this is the best of the Biscuits for all of us."

The Disco Biscuits are an entirely different band today than they were when they first broke out of Philadelphia in the mid-90s. That's not to say that they've abandoned their foundation, switched gears or set sail for distant shores. The Disco Biscuits are still very much the pioneers of "trance fusion," bridging the gap between electronic music and jam bands. They still remain rock pioneers whose soul belongs as much to marathon dance parties as it does to live improvisational journeys. They still employ emerging technologies to help them create music that is 100 percent human although, perhaps, not entirely of this earth.

THE DISCO BISCUITS UPCOMING TOUR DATES

10/5 - Breckenridge Brewery Hootenanny - Littleton, CO

11/14 - Roxian Theatre - McKees Rocks, PA

11/15 - Roxian Theatre - McKees Rocks, PA

11/16 - The National - Richmond, VA

11/17 - The National - Richmond, VA

11/20 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

11/21 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

11/22 - SI Hall - Syracuse, NY

11/23 - SI Hall - Syracuse, NY

12/11 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

12/12 - Jannus Landing - St. Petersburg, FL

12/13 - Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

12/14 - Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

12/27 - PlayStation Theater - New York City

12/28 - PlayStation Theater - New York City

12/30 - PlayStation Theater - New York City

12/31 - PlayStation Theater - New York City

1/02 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

1/03 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

1/04 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

1/15 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

1/16 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

1/17 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

1/18 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD





