The Deep West Debut EP 'California Flowers' Out Today, Feb. 5

Los Angeles' soulful pop/indie duo The Deep West have released their debut EP California Flowers today, February 5. Composed of brothers Adam and Joey Chavez, The Deep West capture moments that speak to the times we live in. Their lyrics, melodies and the visual representations of their art convey messages of love, self-discovery and acceptance with vocals that ascend to grand and soothing choruses that remind us what it is to be human.

Listen to the independently recorded and produced EP on streaming services today.

The powerful lead single on the EP, "Giving Up" received critical praise in Forbes where it premiered on October 29, 2020. Watch the music video for "Giving Up" here. "Music almost broke us," Adam and Joey said. "[Giving Up] is about the moment we chose to keep it together and keep going, even though nobody really cared if we did or didn't." Adam and Joey didn't lose sight of the music that moved them. As they continued to chase their dream and press on in the face of adversity, they birthed a track filled with messages of hope, self-discovery and happiness found.

The duo's second single "Dominoes," is a Bill Withers inspired track tackling themes of hope, love and understanding. "We wanted to write a song that spoke truth to power--hopefully without camp or pretense... to create a song that starts to tear down expectations between people, in hopes that it creates a chain reaction that contributes to the betterment of the world." With a video premiere in Buzzbands.LA on November 18, 2020, Kevin Bronson said, "Theirs is a clean, airy mix of folk and electronic pop amplifying their soaring vocals, which carry affecting messages of love, hope and perseverance. 'Dominoes,' along with the video produced and directed by the brothers, makes a beeline straight for the heartstrings, grabs hold and won't let go. It's especially resonant in a time when so many pandemic-inflicted hardships have sent families spiraling into poverty." Watch the deeply moving video for "Dominoes" here.

The latest single & video "Otherside" is a song about that nagging voice inside us all that is never satisfied. "Some people would say this is the voice of achievement and discovery, and maybe it is that, but at the end of the day you'll be left wanting more..." The song is undoubtedly upbeat with a wandering storyline, "This is how we see the 'protagonist' of the song," say Adam and Joey, "... blown by the wind--never settled." Watch the music video for "Otherside" here.

The "Biggest Mistake" is about the dark feelings and thoughts toward someone you once loved at the end of a relationship. "The more you love someone the more fuel there is to hate them after it's gone to pieces. This song is about making a lemonade out of regrets [and] taking ownership of your own mistakes..." The love song "Prayer" is the proposal of Joey Chavez to the love of his life before they lived happily ever after and "Wildfire" - a song about sex when you're deeply in love, as opposed to bored or promiscuous sex. "[It's about] the synchronization that hovers many levels above the act itself. Finding one entire person fully intoxicating and captivating all of the hours in between each intimate encounter."

The Deep West are currently working on an animated lyric video for "Biggest Mistake" to release in the next few weeks.

