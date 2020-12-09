The Dead Dead Annual Holiday Concert Goes Virtual

THE DEAD DEADS, a Nashville-based power trio that combines elements of alt rock, punk rock, and metal into a fingerprint-distinct blend, have been working hard at figuring out how to keep the fun and the frantic rock energy for their annual holiday concert-slash-dance party, dubbed "Abduction 3."

This year's show is virtual and takes place on Thursday, December 24. The ladies will be streaming from Las Vegas, with a pre-show hosted by Matt Pinfield and cameos by Onyx the Fortuitous and some of their favorite rock 'n' roll tourmates.

The performance takes place at Structure, due to the space's flexibility and knowledgable crew. The threesome hired lighting/sound savant Evan Stone to design the full-scale production.

Bassist Daisy says, "Evan could make something amazing out of two par cans. So with all he has at his disposal at Structure, he's been able to create something out of this world."

For the pre-show, singer/guitarist Meta invited friend and director Andrew Bowser to help keep things from getting too serious. "We wanted to make sure the spirit of the event wasn't lost in all the concert production we have planned. It's hard to give virtual hugs and laugh with our fans from a stage in an empty room," Meta explains. "I'm a big fan and can't wait to see what he puts together to bring extra funnies."

Drummer McQueen is quick to reinforce the point, stating, "We're going to do what we do at every show - have fun and play some rock 'n' roll."

Tickets are $20 and available here. VIP packages are also available.

The initial broadcast is set for Thursday, December 24. Encore performances will be available to all ticket-holders through Friday, January 1.

The Dead Deads have also shared the new song "Hey Girlfriend." The track lives on the band's upcoming album, Tell Your Girls It's Alright, due out in 2021. Listen here.

The band recently shared the video for " In For Blood ." The track has already amassed a million streams in just a month of release, along with BBC airplay.

Featuring McQueen on drums, Daisy on bass, and Meta on guitar, The Dead Deads play with metal and grunge riffs and fashion them into pop hooks, laced with dynamic vocals that range from sweet melodies and harmonies to screams and even the occasional growl. The end result is sonically exhilarating.



The Dead Deads have established themselves as a live act not to be missed, performing on more than a dozen U.S. tours, two Canadian tours, and four cruises. They were also invited to join tours with Seether, Bush, Chevelle, Stone Sour, and other national acts. To date, the trio has released a live album, two studio albums, and a split 7-inch single.