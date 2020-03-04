The Dead Daisies Sign Worldwide Deal With Spinefarm Records

Mega hard rock collective THE DEAD DAISIES have signed a global deal with Spinefarm Records - the home of hard rock and metal within the Universal Music Group.



Having recently welcomed new member Glenn Hughes to the band (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), a super-charged Daisies enter a fresh label partnership with Spinefarm Records. Influenced by '70s and early '80s rock, the band's sound is soulful and accessible with stellar musicianship and pulverizing live shows; equal parts of Aerosmith, Bad Company and Foreigner, The Dead Daisies comprise of muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, big choruses, powerful melodies and strong hooks.



THE DEAD DAISIES ARE:

Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) - Lead Vocals/Bass Guitar

Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) - Guitar

David Lowy (Mink, Red Phoenix) - Guitar

Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English, Hardline) - Drums



Together, these explosive hard-core rock 'n' rollers have been busy at Studios La Fabrique in the South of France, recording their yet-untitled album with Producer Ben Grosse (Dream Theater, Marilyn Manson, Sevendust).



"We''re thrilled to be releasing our upcoming album in collaboration with Spinefarm Records. This album is very important to us and we all felt we needed to take the next step not only musically but also from a label perspective. Along with Jonas, Maria, Dante and the rest of the Spinefarm team, it's time to crank up the engines and get to work on this next chapter with Glenn. So come to a show, enjoy the ride and ROCK with us, we can't wait for you to hear it!!," the band says.



Spinefarm General Manager - Worldwide Jonas Nachsin echoes that sentiment, saying, "We are very excited to partner with The Dead Daisies on their newest and best album yet. With the addition of Glenn Hughes, all the work they've been putting in over the last few years will realize its full potential with this release. As we've been steadily adding both new and career artists to the Spinefarm roster, we extend a big welcome to The Dead Daisies on joining our rock 'farm."



Details on the forthcoming album, including title, release date and artwork, will be shared soon. Meanwhile, check out these insightful clips from the studio.



On the live front, The Dead Daisies 2020 Global Tour will kick off in style with a massive European Summer jaunt. Having previously shared the stage with some of the biggest names in rock - including Kiss, Guns N' Roses, Scorpions, Aerosmith, Bad Company, Whitesnake, ZZ Top, and Hollywood Vampires - the band's first string of dates are a combination of arena and amphitheatre shows with both Judas Priest and Foreigner, followed by performances at some of the most famous and coveted festivals - such as Graspop Belgium and Hellfest France - as well as an exciting array of headline shows.



All upcoming dates are here.





