The Darkness Release New Single 'Nobody Can See Me Cry'

Multi-platinum UK rock icons THE DARKNESS - frontman/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist/producer Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain, drummer Rufus Taylor - released the brand new song "Nobody Can See Me Cry" from their forthcoming album Motorheart out November 19th.

"Nobody Can See Me Cry" is a high-octane riffola featuring an eye-watering guitar solo of monstrous proportions, charging verses of utter determination and a high-flying chorus all powered by sheer angst, passion and unfiltered emotion. Regarding the single Justin Hawkins says, "'Nobody Can See Me Cry.' It's devastating. I yearn to be seen. On this I'll settle for being heard. Listen to this song, it's brilliant. I should know, I sang it."

"Nobody Can See Me Cry" follows the recent release of the lead single and title track of the band's opus Motorheart. Paying homage to a devoted sex robot, "Motorheart" growls, pounds and stomps with Rufus Taylor's drums, Frankie Poullain's bass and Justin & Dan Hawkins' guitars all turned up to 11, whilst Justin's trademark vocals soar to ever more earthquaking levels. Motorheart is a record of immeasurable rock and roll extravagance, and yet another masterpiece from England's favorite rock bands.

Motorheart will be released in a wide variety of formats that offer a complete aural experience. In addition to standard and deluxe versions - both digitally and on CD, there's a heavyweight black vinyl album, limited edition colour LPs, an old-school cassette version and exclusive bundles and signed editions.

