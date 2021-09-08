Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Darkness Release New Single 'Nobody Can See Me Cry'

The track is featured on their new album, 'Motorheart'.

Sep. 8, 2021  
Multi-platinum UK rock icons THE DARKNESS - frontman/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist/producer Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain, drummer Rufus Taylor - released the brand new song "Nobody Can See Me Cry" from their forthcoming album Motorheart out November 19th.

"Nobody Can See Me Cry" is a high-octane riffola featuring an eye-watering guitar solo of monstrous proportions, charging verses of utter determination and a high-flying chorus all powered by sheer angst, passion and unfiltered emotion. Regarding the single Justin Hawkins says, "'Nobody Can See Me Cry.' It's devastating. I yearn to be seen. On this I'll settle for being heard. Listen to this song, it's brilliant. I should know, I sang it."

"Nobody Can See Me Cry" follows the recent release of the lead single and title track of the band's opus Motorheart. Paying homage to a devoted sex robot, "Motorheart" growls, pounds and stomps with Rufus Taylor's drums, Frankie Poullain's bass and Justin & Dan Hawkins' guitars all turned up to 11, whilst Justin's trademark vocals soar to ever more earthquaking levels. Motorheart is a record of immeasurable rock and roll extravagance, and yet another masterpiece from England's favorite rock bands.

Motorheart will be released in a wide variety of formats that offer a complete aural experience. In addition to standard and deluxe versions - both digitally and on CD, there's a heavyweight black vinyl album, limited edition colour LPs, an old-school cassette version and exclusive bundles and signed editions.

Listen to the track here:


