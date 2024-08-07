The Dare Unveils 'You're Invited;' Debut Album Coming in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dare has unveiled a new song, “You’re Invited,” alongside a video directed by Jake Lazovick. The track is taken from his long awaited and highly anticipated debut album, What’s Wrong With New York?, set for release September 6 on Republic Records. Pre-save and pre-order physical versions, including vinyl and CD, here.

Charli xcx, Billie Eilish and The Dare’s new version of Charli’s track “Guess,” produced by The Dare, is projected to hit the top of the U.K. singles chart this week. The original version, which The Dare also produced, is featured on the deluxe edition of Brat.

Thus far, The Dare has unveiled “Perfume,” which debuted last month alongside a video directed by Nick Harwood. His 2023 track “Girls” is surging online, currently #2 on the Spotify USA Viral 50 chart. The previously released “Good Time” will also appear on the album.

The Dare will embark on his first ever headline tour of North America this fall in celebration of the new music with nearly every date already sold out. The run of dates kicks off at New York’s Webster Hall on September 5 with further dates in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and many more. See below for full tour routing and visit itsthedare.com/tour for tickets and more information.

What’s Wrong With New York? was recorded over the last year between The Dare’s home and studio in New York. The album features songwriting and production collaborations with Dylan Brady (100 gecs), Emile Haynie (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Dua Lipa), Romil Hemnani (Brockhampton), Chris Greatti (Yves Tumor, Yeule), Isaac Eiger of Strange Ranger and more.

The Dare is fresh from a slew of nights opening for Charli xcx, most recently at her Boiler Room in Ibiza as well as at her first-ever Brat live performances in New York and Los Angeles where he debuted a brand-new live show.

In May, The Dare played a very special run of sold out U.K. and European dates—in London, Paris, Berlin and more—as well as a number of festivals including Primavera and Great Escape.

The Dare is the solo project of vocalist, songwriter and producer Harrison Patrick Smith. Bursting onto the scene with the ubiquitous “Girls,” his much lauded The Sex EP drew widespread praise from critics and fellow artists alike. His explosive live shows have sold out across North America and Europe, and his legendary DJ sets, honed at his signature downtown Manhattan party Freakquencies, have soundtracked parties for Gucci, Celine and many more. He has shared stages and collaborated with Charli xcx, Yves Tumor, Water From Your Eyes, and a host of others.

Tracklisting

1. Open Up

2. Good Time

3. Perfume

4. Girls

5. I Destroyed Disco

6. You’re Invited

7. All Night

8. Elevation

9. Movement

10. You Can Never Go Home

THE DARE LIVE

September 5—New York, NY—Webster Hall

September 6—Toronto, ON—Velvet Underground

September 7—Montreal, QC—Palomosa Festival (Parc Jean Drapeau)

September 10—Cambridge, MA—Sonia

September 11—Washington, DC—Atlantis

September 12—Philadelphia, PA—Johnny Brenda’s

September 14—Detroit, MI—El Club

September 15—Chicago, IL—Sleeping Village

September 17—Denver, CO—Hi Dive

September 18—Salt Lake City, UT—Kilby Court

September 20—Vancouver, BC—Fortune Sound Club

September 21—Seattle, WA—Neumos

September 22—Portland, OR—Holocene

September 26—San Francisco, CA—New Parish

September 27—Los Angeles, CA—El Rey Theater

bold dates are sold out

Photo credit: Richard Kern

Comments