The Dandy Warhols Add Tour Dates in Latin America and the Midwest

Following a triumphant tour in North America, Australia and New Zealand, THE DANDY WARHOLS announce upcoming dates this summer in Latin America and the Midwest U.S. in support of their critically acclaimed twelfth album ROCKMAKER, include Mexico City, Guadalajara, Santiago, and São Paulo. In addition, they announce shows in Chicago and Minneapolis accompanying their performance at Milwaukee's Summerfest (dates below). Later this fall, they will be hitting UK, Ireland and European.



Serving as a heady balance to their rousing studio albums, their blistering live shows are the stuff of legend. On reflection on their recent Boston, MA show, the Boston.com hailed “the band wrapped its audience in a sonic blanket that had an almost hypnotic warmth at times.” Parklife DC said of their Washington, DC show, “the quartet maintained their classic psych rock roots but dove into even a grittier edge that borders on post-punk and even goth.” The Spill Magazine says about their Toronto show, “The Dandy Warhols electrified the Toronto stage with a performance that exuded sheer power and badassery right from the get-go… Their unparalleled talent and chemistry create an experience unlike any other.”

Featuring Debbie Harry (Blondie), Frank Black (Pixies) and Slash (Guns N’ Roses), ROCKMAKER's 11 exhilarating songs soar into heavy-hitting riffs while entrapping you in their intoxicating psychedelic melodies. The Arts STL describes it as “a kaleidoscope of sound and style as only The Dandy Warhols can bring with their infectious and psychedelic vibes that can’t be pigeonholed into a single genre, so don’t even try." The Spill Magazine lauds, “ROCKMAKER embodies a sonic evolution for The Dandy Warhols, characterized by a deliberate emphasis on guitar riffs over chords and melodies.” Vanyaland adds, “The Dandy Warhols have never been ones to fall in step, so it’s little surprise that ROCKMAKER doesn’t necessarily meet or exceed expectations as much as set its own bar.” Downtown Los Angeles praised, “Combining psych-rock, shoegaze, power pop, synth pop, and more with the cheeky detachment of their pop-art namesake, the Dandy Warhols are equally skilled at heady reveries and satirical pop.”



The Dandy Warhols is Courtney Taylor-Taylor (vocals, guitar), Peter Holmström (guitar, keyboards), Zia McCabe (keyboard, bass, percussion), and Brent DeBoer (drums, backing vocals). ROCKMAKER was released March 15, 2024 via Sunset Blvd and was produced by Peter Holmström and Courtney Taylor-Taylor.

New Tour Dates

June 6 Mexico City, MX Foro Indie Rocks! June 7 Querétaro, MX Foro Indie Rocks! June 8 Guadalajara, MX C3 Stage June 11 Santiago, Chile Blondie June 12 Buenos Aires, Argentina Niceto Club June 13 São Paulo, Brazil Carioca Club June 27 Chicago, IL Metro June 28 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theatre June 29 Milwaukee, WI SummerFest

ROCKMAKER Tracklisting

Photo Credit: Lauren Krohn