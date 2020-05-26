The Country Music Association Announces 2020 CMA Awards Ballot Schedule

The Country Music Association has announced ballot schedules for the 2020 CMA Broadcast Awards and "The 54th Annual CMA Awards."



Eligible CMA members may now submit applications for the 2020 CMA Broadcast Awards for Broadcast Personality, Station and National Broadcast Personality of the Year online at broadcast.CMAawards.com.



CMA Broadcast Awards are presented for Personality and Station of the Year in four categories that are determined by market size (Major, Large, Medium and Small), as well as CMA National Broadcast Personality of the Year.



To submit an entry, CMA member radio stations and broadcast personalities in the U.S. and Canada can log on to broadcast.CMAawards.com, where guidelines and instructions for entries are posted. The site will continue to accept submissions until June 17, 2020 (5:00 PM/CT).



All CMA Broadcast Awards entries must reflect performances and events between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020. CMA's panel of judges, which includes distinguished radio and industry professionals, will be able to view and evaluate each entry online.



The eligibility period for "The 54th Annual CMA Awards" is July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 . All voting for the CMA Awards will be conducted online.



The first ballot and instructions will be emailed Thursday, July 2, 2020 to CMA members in good standing who are eligible to vote. Voting for the first ballot closes Monday, July 13 (6:00 PM/CT).



The second ballot will be emailed to CMA members Friday, July 31 . Voting for the second ballot closes

Monday, Aug. 10 (6:00 PM/CT). The final nominees in each of the 12 categories will be announced later this summer.



Winners of "The 54th Annual CMA Awards" will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and final ballot will be emailed to CMA members Thursday, Oct. 1 .



Voting for the CMA Awards final ballot ends Tuesday, Oct. 27 (6:00 PM/CT). All balloting is officiated by the professional services firm Deloitte.



CMA Broadcast Awards winners will be notified in early October and recognized at "The 54th Annual CMA Awards," which will be held in November in Nashville. The annual, three-hour awards ceremony will broadcast live on the ABC Television Network. For more information about CMA Broadcast Awards entries, please contact

Brenden Oliver, CMA Senior Manager, Awards & Strategic Initiatives, at BOliver@CMAworld.com.



Nominees and winners for the 2020 CMA Broadcast Awards and "The 54th Annual CMA Awards" are determined by more than 7,200 professional members of CMA, which is the first trade organization formed to promote an individual genre of music, established in 1958.



CMA Awards ballots are tabulated by the professional services organization, Deloitte.



As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte & Touche LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte's legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Related Articles View More Music Stories