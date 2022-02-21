The Cadillac Three Announce Hillbilly Hypnotized UK Tour

Country fuzz heroes The Cadillac Three will return to the UK this summer with their brand-new Hillbilly Hypnotized Tour. Tickets are now available here.

Having had to reschedule their much-anticipated 10th Anniversary UK Tour at the end of 2021 due to the pandemic, the acclaimed Nashville trio will instead be bringing a whole new live show for 2022. However tickets for the original tour dates will remain valid in each city.

The Cadillac Three, who were recently nominated for their second consecutive Group of the Year at the ACM Awards, released their fifth studio album Tabasco and Sweet Tea in 2020 which saw the trio inject some funk into their trademark southern rock sound. And the Hillbilly Hypnotized Tour will be the first chance for their legions of UK fans to experience tracks from both that album and its predecessor, the critically acclaimed Country Fuzz, alongside hits from the band's decade-long career.

Speaking about the tour, the band say, "We can't wait to get back over to play for our UK friends in August & September! To say it's been too long is an understatement, but it will make it even sweeter when we finally get to be together!"

One of the most spontaneous and exciting live bands on the planet, The Cadillac Three will be playing eight shows across the UK, including a headline performance at The Long Road Festival and a celebratory show at London's legendary Roundhouse.

Tour Dates

AUGUST

Fri 26th - O2 Academy, Glasgow

Sat 27th - O2 Academy, Manchester

Sun 27th - The Long Road Festival, Leicestershire

Tues 30th - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

SEPTEMBER

Fri 2nd - Great Hall, Cardiff

Sat 3rd - Institute, Birmingham

Mon 5th - Rock City, Nottingham

Tues 6th - The Roundhouse, London